Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Stars were on a silver streak at the MTV Video Music Awards!

On Monday night, celebs arrived at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and showed off their glam looks for the awards. While there were jaw-dropping ensembles aplenty, there was one particular trend that was sweeping the pink carpet -- statement silver. From Video Vanguard Jennifer Lopez to the "God Is a Woman" singer Ariana Grande, dramatic metallic looks in a variety of shades and finishes blinded us with their glitz and glamour (and they're going to be huge for fall).

Sexy, edgy chain mail was a favorite among J.Lo and newly engaged supermodel Karlie Kloss, while glittery sequins iterated in fashion-forward silhouettes shimmered on 14-year-old musician Grace VanderWaal and "Meant to Be" blonde Bebe Rexha.

Although the trend is often reserved for special occasions, sparkly separates can be dressed down with everyday wares such as denim and sneakers. See the chicest silver looks from the VMAs ahead and shop our selects to channel these stars.

Jennifer Lopez in Atelier Versace

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss in Elie Saab

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Grace VanderWaal in Iorane

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Ariana Grande with Pete Davidson

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha in Christian Siriano

John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV

Ashanti in Eli Madi

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shop Silver

ASOS

ASOS Tailored Pants with Paperbag Waist $64 $26

Wear this sheeny high-waist paperbag trouser with everything from sweaters to blouses.

Topshop

Topshop Oversized Foil T-Shirt $55

A low-key tee design is easy to style with denim for day and polished wide-leg pants for evening.

Macy's

Nine West Orianna Top-Handle Small Circle Crossbody $69

A metallic silver carryall will add a touch of pizzazz to any outfit.

Shopbop

MICHAEL Michael Kors Eliza Flex Kitten Pumps $99

Glittery kitten heel pumps strike the balance of elegant and playful.

Zara

Zara Sequin Ruffled Skirt $100

How yummy is this sequin skirt? Sport it with a white T-shirt to temper the show-stopping piece for daytime.

Fame and Partners

Fame and Partners The Sparrow Dress $349

If you've got a fall wedding in the books, this slinky cowl neckline slip will make you best dressed guest.

Iorane

Iorane Samantha Dress $498

Nab VanderWaal's exact frock for under $500.

See the VMA after-party looks you can't miss:

