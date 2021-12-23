Aly and AJ Michalka's Dad Is Hospitalized for COVID-19 and Pneumonia

Aly and AJ Michalka's father has been hospitalized.

The sisters and singing duo took to Twitter to reveal that their dad, Mark Michalka, has COVID-19 and pneumonia and is being treated at a hospital. Aly and AJ wrote that they became alarmed after hearing a worrisome voicemail from him. They also encouraged people to "check in on your loved ones."

"Reminder to check in on your loved ones this holiday season. Our Dad wasn’t feeling well & we became alarmed after hearing a voicemail from him. Immediately dropped everything & drove to his house," the tweeted. "Long story short he has Covid & Pneumonia He’s being treated at a hospital now…"

The "Slow Dancing" singers reflected on growing older and the need to take care of their parents as they age.

"It’s hard to come to terms with, but as we get older it’s our turn to take care of our parents when they won’t/can’t take care of themselves," they continued. "A lot of times they want to hide their suffering from us because they think it’s a burden, when really it’s our duty to step in."

Reminder to check in on your loved ones this holiday season. Our Dad wasn't feeling well & we became alarmed after hearing a voicemail from him. Immediately dropped everything & drove to his house. Long story short he has Covid & Pneumonia🥺He's being treated at a hospital now… — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) December 22, 2021

It's hard to come to terms with, but as we get older it's our turn to take care of our parents when they won't/can't take care of themselves. A lot of times they want to hide their suffering from us because they think it's a burden, when really it's our duty to step in 💗 — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) December 22, 2021

Earlier this week, Bachelor in Paradise alum Kevin Wendt revealed that his 1-month-old son, Auggy, was also hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus and getting a fever.

"Our family has covid, and it's not taking it easy on any of us," Wendt shared on Instagram. "Astrid had a terrible flu followed by Auggy getting a fever, which after being tested is covid as well."

He added that seeing his baby "sick and in pain at 4 weeks old breaks our hearts." "Because of the new variant and the unknown around transmission, I've been staying clear of my little man until my symptoms are gone," Wendt wrote.

The reality star's news came after Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis revealed she was in "absolute shock" after finding out her and Doug Hehner's 19-month-old son, Hendrix, also tested positive for COVID-19.

