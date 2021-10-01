Alyssa Milano Says Uncle Is on 'Road of Recovery' as He Awaits Open Heart Surgery (Exclusive)
Alyssa Milano Shares Update on Uncle After His Heart Attack and …
Reese Witherspoon Shares an Update on 'Legally Blonde 3' (Exclus…
Amy Adams Shares ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Updates After Filming Wraps …
Nick Lachey Shares How His Family Is Adjusting to Living in Hawa…
Rita Moreno Reflects on Her Hollywood Legacy (Exclusive)
Gayle King Reveals She’s Still Testing Out Grandma Names (Exclus…
Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy Is Obsessed With a Word Near and Dea…
Jenna Dewan Talks Being a Mom of Two and Planning Her Wedding to…
‘That Thing You Do’ Cast Reunites for 25th Anniversary (Exclusiv…
‘RHOA’ Stars Reunite at NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg’s Memorial
Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Go on Double Date With A$AP Rocky and Ke…
Liam Payne Jokes About Zayn Malik's One Direction Exit
Met Gala: Billie Eilish Channels Marilyn Monroe!
Saweetie Shows Lots of Skin in Crystal-Covered Look at Met Gala …
Met Gala 2021: Ciara Praises Natalia Bryant, Wears Russell Wilso…
Met Gala 2021: Maluma Gets Flirty With Donatella Versace on the …
Doja Cat Stuns in Six Outfit Changes at 2021 MTV VMAs
'New Amsterdam' Trailer Teases Max and Helen's Romantic Next Ste…
Lizzo Shares NSFW Reason for VMAs Absence on TikTok
Alyssa Milano shared an update on her uncle Mitch's recovery after their car accident. The actress shared that her uncle is "doing well" but will need open heart surgery.
"He's doing well. I mean, he has a long road of recovery. He probably needs open heart surgery," she told ET's Lauren Zima at Variety's Power of Women event. "He's out of the hospital, he's home, he has care and they’re trying to build up his strength to get open heart surgery. So that's kind of where we are now."
Milano added that her uncle is out and about, fondly recalling, "He came to my son's baseball game the other day. I looked over and there was uncle Mitch sitting in the stands. That was really amazing."
Uncle Mitch suffered a heart attack while he was driving both of them in August. Milano helped saved her family member's life by performing CPR at the scene. Since the tragic event, she had been sharing updates on her social media, thanking her friends and followers for their support.
When asked how she felt now that her uncle is on the up and up, she said, "I've been really good throughout this whole thing."
"Whereas if you would've told me years ago, 'You're gonna get into a really bad accident. You're gonna have to save this person's life and it's gonna be really scary.' I would've told you, I don't know if I could get through that," she explained. "But it's true what they say about having this superhuman strength when it comes, when you need it, and this fight or flight thing that I was definitely in for a few days after too."
She expressed that she felt like she's "handled it the best that I can being somebody that's super anxious pretty much my [whole] life. It was scary. Accidents are scary and it makes you just realize how fragile life is."
Milano, meanwhile, was happy to be surrounded by powerful women at Thursday's event, sharing, "Empowered women, empower women, right? I think it's really important that we gather. Great things happen when women gather and it does feel powerful. It feels like we are having a resurgence of power coming out of this pandemic."
As an activist and one to always stand up for her believes, Milano also touched on the importance of opening up about one's struggles.
"I think the most important thing that we can do, all of us as people, is erase stigma," she stated. "Whether that be around mental health, whether it be around being COVID positive. Whatever it is, we need to erase the stigma that comes along with just being. Everyone’s searching for their happily ever after and we can't get in the way of that. We must just erase the stigma."
RELATED CONTENT:
Alyssa Milano Shares Positive Update on Her Uncle After Their Crash
Alyssa Milano Says Uncle Is on Life Support After Car Crash
Alyssa Milano Says Her Uncle May Not Recover After Their Car Accident
Related Gallery