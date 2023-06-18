Amanda Bynes was detained by police over the weekend and taken into custody for a mental health evaluation.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Los Angeles Police Department officers handcuffed Bynes Saturday morning after receiving a call from a woman who was in distress. That woman was determined to be Bynes. Per the outlet, the 37-year-old actress was taken to a police station where a medical unit was standing by to perform an evaluation and determine if she needed further treatment.

In photos shared by TMZ, a handcuffed Bynes can be seen being led into the back of an LAPD cruiser, one of three that was sent to Bynes' location.

Eyewitnesses tell the outlet that the She's the Man star was "calm" during the interaction with police but looked "defeated" as they dealt with her.

It's unclear if Bynes was ultimately taken to a hospital after being detained or if she was released by police. ET has reached out to the LAPD as well as Bynes' rep for more information.

Following the incident, a source tells ET that while Bynes is doing her best to take care of herself, she is "inconsistent" when it comes to taking her medication.

"Amanda was doing better recently and trying her best to take care of herself. She has been making an effort to go to AA meetings, trying to hang out with sober people, and she looked good. The only problem is she is inconsistent about taking her medication, which causes issues," the source says.

"When Amanda was admitted to a mental facility a few months ago, things weren’t going as well for her. She was very distressed, concerned about her past and reputation, surrounding herself with the wrong people who were bad influences, and not taking her medication," the source continues.

Ultimately, the source says, Bynes' loved ones "want her to get home safe and get settled," adding, "She is a great girl who means well and wants to get better."

While things had been looking up for Bynes after being released from her multi-year conservatorship in 2022, the Easy A actress' ongoing mental health struggles come amid a rocky couple of months, which included a breakup from her on-and-off ex, Paul Michael, as well as a hospitalization in March.

Details of what led up to that hospitalization are still not entirely known. At the time, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources, that the Nickelodeon alum had been placed on a psychiatric hold after being taken to a police station. Per the report, which also cited an eyewitness, she was walking naked near downtown Los Angeles and hailed a car, allegedly telling the driver she was at the end of a psychotic episode and reportedly calling 911 herself.

Then in April, TMZ reported she had been released from said mental hospital after more than three weeks and was said to have started outpatient treatment.

Bynes seemingly returned to her regular routine afterwards, even getting a manicure. A source told ET at the time that she was "doing well and taking care of herself."

