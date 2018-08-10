Amanda Bynes is on the up and up.

The former child star's conservatorship was extended until 2020, according to a court document obtained by ET. However, her family attorney, Tamar Arminak, tells ET it can end at any time -- Bynes and her family just aren't thinking about it.

"Both Amanda and her parents are on such good terms and happy with Amanda's life and future, the conservatorship is the last thing on their minds," Arminak says. "The fact that Amanda is living on her own, making her own decisions and future plans is something her parents are so proud of."

"Finally she is surrounded by friends and companions she can trust and really open up to. She feels free to be herself, which brings her so much happiness and excitement for the future," Arminak continues of Bynes, who is enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. "She is looking forward to graduating and the next phase of her life."

The Easy A star was placed on conservatorship in 2014 after several run-ins with police and an involuntary psychiatric hold. Bynes gave her first interview since her struggles in June 2017, admitting that she had been "on drugs" during her headline-making behavior years ago, but she's currently sober. She also tweeted in 2014 that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

"The fact that so many celebrities and people she admires have admitted recently that they also struggle with addiction and depression has given her a new confidence to be open about her own struggles," Arminak says.

ET spoke with Bynes' former All That co-star, Nick Cannon, earlier this week, where he opened up about the open letter he wrote reaching out to Bynes five years earlier.

"As of recently, I haven't [spoken to her], but I heard she's doing so much better," Cannon said. "People, when they're dealing with personal issues, sometimes you gotta give them their space, and then when they reach out, that's the time to do it."

"It's always an open invite whenever she needs anything, career or even personally. I'm here," he added.

Reporting by Joseph Corral.

