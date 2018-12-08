Amanda Bynes Looks Happy and Healthy 2 Weeks After Tell-All Interview

Amanda Bynes is looking happier and healthier than ever before.

The 32-year-old What a Girl Wants actress was photographed grabbing coffee with a pal on her way to a one-hour indoor cycling class in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon. Bynes -- who had remained out of the spotlight for quite some time -- rocked a casual ensemble, consisting of black pants, jacket, Life of Pablo shirt and dark sunglasses.

The former Nickelodeon star's outing comes about two weeks after she stunned on the cover of PAPER magazine for their 2018 "Break the Internet" issue, where she opened up like never before.

Clint Brewer / BACKGRID

In her accompanying interview with the magazine, Bynes got candid about why she left Hollywood, and whether she was ready for a comeback. She also opened up about her previously drug use, admitting that although she never liked "the taste of alcohol" or going out to party that much as a teenager, she started smoking marijuana when she was 16 years old, around the height of her fame.

Flash forward a few years, and Bynes revealed that she started experimenting with harder drugs. "Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy," she admitted. "[I tried] cocaine three times but I never got high from cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice."

The eye-opening interview also touched on how she hated the way she looked on camera, and how she has now cleaned up her lifestyle.

Following her tell-all, ET caught up with Bynes' former She's the Man co-star, Channing Tatum, where he expressed how happy he was to see her in good spirits.

"I'm so happy she's killing it again and just back on the right," he told ET last week. "She's so talented and so special. She's been doing it... I mean, I think it's so impossible when you start at such a young age to keep perspective. It's tough."

Hear more of what he had to say in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amanda Bynes Stuns in First Magazine Cover in Years, Opens Up About Drug Abuse

Channing Tatum on Amanda Bynes Fighting for Him in 'She's the Man'

Why 'Paper' Picked Amanda Bynes to 'Break the Internet' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery