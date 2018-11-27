Amanda Bynes may have broken the internet with her PAPER magazine cover, but Twitter's main takeaway is all about Channing Tatum.

In the magazine's latest issue -- and one of her only interviews in the last few years -- Bynes reflects on her tumultuous past, and shares stories behind her most popular movies. One such story involves how she encouraged producers to hire Tatum as her love interest in 2006's She's the Man, despite their concerns otherwise.

"I totally fought for Channing [to get cast in] that movie because he wasn't famous yet," she reveals. "He'd just done a Mountain Dew commercial and I was like, 'This guy's a star -- every girl will love him!'"

"But [the producers] were like, 'He's so much older than all of you!' And I was like, 'It doesn't matter! Trust me!'" Bynes recalls -- and she was right. Tatum had only done a handful of small movie roles and that Mountain Dew commercial before being cast in She's the Man. His other hit, Step Up, was released later that year, and he went on to star in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Dear John, 21 Jump Street and Magic Mike, among others.

Fans couldn't help but thank Bynes for fighting for Tatum, with some even crediting her for launching his career.

"Remember when amanda bynes invented channing tatum?" one fan wrote.

Another tweeted, "To save you the trouble of reading, the key takeaway from this Amanda Bynes piece is that SHE SINGLE-HANDEDLY LAUNCHED CHANNING TATUM’S CAREER."

remember when amanda bynes invented channing tatum? pic.twitter.com/DKnD7h8vAn — child that statistically performs worse on insta (@Kathriller) November 26, 2018

to save you the trouble of reading, the key takeaway from this Amanda Bynes piece is that SHE SINGLE-HANDEDLY LAUNCHED CHANNING TATUM’S CAREER pic.twitter.com/aWU4FJGOo1 — Fran Tirado (@fransquishco) November 27, 2018

never forget that the public totally mocked amanda bynes's very real mental health struggles instead of trying to help her but i'm very happy that she's back and doing well and that she discovered channing tatum from a mountain dew commercialhttps://t.co/g7V3AZm1cHpic.twitter.com/jndiDx0BLr — gabe brujería-gado (@gabebergado) November 26, 2018

Amanda Bynes discovered Channing Tatum. She's The Man remains one of the most iconic movies ever made. https://t.co/mgJrjAoPUOpic.twitter.com/Gr5hmEjsnd — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) November 26, 2018

While She's the Man propelled Tatum's career, the aftermath shot Bynes into a vulnerable state, as she says watching herself as a boy in the film led her to a "deep depression."

"I went into a deep depression for four to six months because I didn't like how I looked when I was a boy," she confesses of the film, which saw her playing a teenage girl dressing in drag to pose as her brother in an effort to join a college soccer team.

Afterward, Bynes continued to struggle, opening up to PAPER about the drug use that derailed her career. See more in the video below.

