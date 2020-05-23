Amanda Bynes is back on social media!

After not posting on Instagram for a couple of months, the former What a Girl Wants star gave fans an update on her life. Sharing a selfie, in which she's seen wearing a white shirt and still rocking her dark locks, Bynes wrote that she had been in treatment for the "last two months" and is ready to keep working on herself.

Bynes noted that she's getting her bachelor's degree from Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM), working on her clothing line and still engaged to her fiancé, Paul Michael.

"Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA :] 🎓Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals," she wrote. "Spent the last 2 months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well!"

"I'm now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week. Still engaged to tha love of my life Paul 🌹," she added. "Hope you're all staying safe! Love y'all! 🐥🐦.

The update comes weeks after the actress' attorney, David Esquibias, told ET in a statement that Bynes was not pregnant after she gushed about her "baby on board" in since-deleted Instagram posts.

"Amanda is not pregnant and she is not residing in a sober living facility. She is sheltering in a safe location and is doing very well," the statement read.

In a statement to ET on March 18, Esquibias asked that the public respect the actress's privacy while she was "seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues."

"Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false," he said. "We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better."

Bynes, meanwhile, announced her engagement to Michael on Valentine's Day. A source previously told ET that the pair met while in the same sober living facility. While they had previously ended their engagement, she continued to post photos of him, calling him her "love."

For more on their relationship, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amanda Bynes Not Pregnant or In Sober Living Facility, Her Attorney Says

Amanda Bynes and Fiance Paul Michael Split 3 Weeks After Announcing Engagement

Amanda Bynes' Parents Haven't Met Her Fiancé (Exclusive)

Amanda Bynes Introduces Fans to Her Fiance and Says They’re One Year Sober This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery