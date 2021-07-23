Amanda Kloots Reveals She's Started Dating Again, 1 Year After the Death of Husband Nick Cordero
Amanda Kloots is giving love another chance. During Friday's episode of The Talk, the 39-year-old co-host revealed that she has started dating again, one year after the death of her husband, Nick Cordero.
"Both of my husbands I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first, then we got married. Obviously with Nick, we had a child. I've never actually had to date," Kloots began. "I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old."
Kloots continued by admitting, "It's quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it's just hard. It is hard." However, she added that her experience dating so far is "all wonderful."
"It's wonderful people I'm meeting, and it's been a great process so far," she said. "But I'll just say it's very hard without getting into too many details."
Kloots was previously married to actor David Larsen for six years. After their divorce, she met Cordero while working on Bullets Over Broadway. They were married from 2017 until his death in 2020. Cordero and Kloots shared son Elvis, who was born in 2019.
Cordero died of complications from COVID-19 last year. On the one-year anniversary of his death, she took to Instagram to share a video slideshow of memories of their life together.
"One year. Today hurts, there is no other way around it. One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine," Kloots captioned the slideshow. "What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don’t you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don’t know what I’d do.'"
Kloots also opened up to ET about how she's managed being a single mom to Elvis in the wake of her husband's death.
"I have a lot of help. I couldn't do it without my help," Kloots told ET of being a single mom, a topic she touches on in her new book, Live Your Life. "I have five jobs. I'm working around the clock and then I spend every single second I can with Elvis. I have a great group of friends that run to my aid and rescue as much as possible, and my family."
