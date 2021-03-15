Amanda Kloots is sharing the last family photo she took before her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, was diagnosed with and later died from COVID-19, last year. In the emotional Instagram post, The Talk co-host admitted that she's been dreading re-living this week.

"Our last family photo taken on my birthday last year. Nick started feeling tired on this night so after dinner we went to bed early. Nick kept telling me that day, 'next year I’ll give you the best birthday ever.' It was early quarantine days so we felt lost, unable to do anything. Despite that, I still had a lovely day," Kloots shared alongside the photo of the couple with their son, Elvis.

While it's been hard for Kloots to go through the pain of last year all over again, she said she believes in "honoring the highs and lows in grief."

"The truth is, this is week is very hard and I’m sad. I’ve been dreading it and it’s caught up to me. This isn’t easy for me, but I truly believe in honoring the highs and lows in grief," the TV personality admitted. "The rollercoaster is full of many including twists and turns. If I’m not honest about them how do we learn and help each other through this part of life?"

⠀

"Life is precious. Time is precious. Health is precious," she added. "Treasure it all and don’t take it for granted because it’s the best birthday gift you can give yourself and to anyone."

Cordero died in July of last year after a lengthly battle with coronavirus. He was 41. Kloots shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram shortly after.

"God has another angel in heaven now," she wrote at the time. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

⠀

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday," she said.

Cordero was best known for his celebrated Broadway performances. He appeared in the 2012 production and tour of the musical Rock of Ages, and played Earl in the Broadway production of Waitress before leaving the show to take on the role of Sonny in the stage adaptation of A Bronx Tale.

RELATED CONTENT

Amanda Kloots on How Nick Cordero Would React to Her 'Talk' Gig

Amanda Kloots Says She's 'Ready to Go to Therapy' in Emotional Post

Amanda Kloots Shares Moving New Year's Message After Husband's Death

Nick Cordero’s Widow Amanda Kloots Slams Donald Trump’s ‘Hurtful’ Tweet About COVID-19 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery