Amanda Knox and her husband, Christopher Robin, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

On the latest episode of their Younglings podcast, the couple revealed that they welcomed Echo on Sept. 23, 2023 at -- get this -- 9:23 p.m. The couple joked that they're not into numerology, "but that's crazy." Christopher then quipped that it would have been even more insane if the baby weighed 23 pounds or 9 pounds and 23 ounces. But, really, Echo came in at a healthy 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Amanda and Christopher, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter, Eureka, described Echo's birth as "perfect." Christopher shared that Amanda pushed three times for nine contractions, and Echo "popped out" by the third push.

"The birth was really, really ideal as far as birth goes," the criminal justice activist explained. "It was a very chill room. It was just me and Chris this time. Again we had a very good nurse, although she was also kind of drifting in and out, so a lot of the time was just us hanging out. Chris was reading poetry to me and I was having contractions, but then I had an epidural, so then it was easy-peasy."

But it wasn't easy-peasy for Amanda's neighbor in the hospital room next door.

"We had a very boring, easy-going birth and the woman next door to me was having a conniption. She apparently -- and we asked the nurse -- was screaming, whoever was in there was screaming at her, and I'm sitting there going, 'I wish I could share some of this epidural bliss with her,'" Amanda shared. "And the nurse was like, 'Oh, well, it's too late, actually. It's her first baby. She decided she wanted to try to do it natural and then she got to the point where she was like I can't do this anymore. I need an epidural.' And they said it's too late, so keep pushing."

But hearing all the screaming elicited sincere feelings of compassion.

"Whatever she was going through, I 100 percent empathize with her. I was like, 'You know what, I can take some tearing pain. I can take some of that ring of fire right now if that would get it to the point where it was at least manageable for her,'" Amanda said, "because she just kept saying over and over again, screaming, 'I can't do this!' And I just felt so bad for her."

The couple, who wed in 2020, welcomed their daughter, Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson, in August 2021. Amanda noted the difference giving birth this time around.

"I would say that the first time with Eureka was more shocking. Just, the experience of a baby coming out of you for the first time is unlike anything you've ever experienced before," she said. "And then when the second one comes around you have experienced it [already]. It's still awesome. It's still really cool ... but the shock of it was definitely more with Eureka."

The one big difference for this birth? Amanda said she felt Echo's head as he was crowning. She called the experience "cool and bizarre."

