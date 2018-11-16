Amanda Knox is engaged.

The Waiting to Be Heard author revealed on Instagram on Friday that her longtime boyfriend, Christopher Robinson, asked for her hand in marriage. Knox, 31, announced the exciting news alongside a short clip of the out-of-this-world, alien-themed proposal.

"It was just your average Sunday night, when suddenly..." the Scarlet Letter Reports host wrote on the social media platform, directing her followers to a longer six-minute YouTube video. The clip begins with the sound of something falling and crashing. While her boyfriend asks her what the noise is, Knox walks around the house investigating. He then leads her to their backyard that’s filled with purple lights, a "meteorite," smoke and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial music playing in the background.

"I had been thinking about this, but it's already happened in the future," Robinson is heard telling her. "It's happening now. I don't have a ring but I do have a big rock. Will you stay with me until the last star in the last galaxy burns out and even after that? Amanda Marie Knox, will you marry me?"

Knox became a household name during a years-long investigation into the 2007 death of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Italy. The Seattle native's murder conviction was overturned by Italy's highest court in 2015.

Knox made her Instagram public back in June of 2017, tweeting, "What's happening? Well, I made my Instagram public. No more hoarding all my amazing cat videos."

What's happening? Well, I made my Instagram public. No more hoarding all my amazing cat videos. Check them out at https://t.co/qyVKxaAgFR — Amanda Marie Knox (@amamaknox) June 21, 2017

Many of her early posts referenced her work with the Innocence Project, which works to free innocent prisoners and those wrongfully accused. While other included snaps of her cats, and her now-fiance.

