Congrats to Teddy Geiger!

The 30-year-old singer is engaged to Schitt's Creek actress Emily Hampshire. The two announced the happy news on Instagram on Friday, just over two months after publicly confirming their relationship.

"I love this woman so much she treats me like a lil princess and makes me laugh harder than anyone. I am so f**king happy to wake up next to her every morning and fall asleep next to her every night and take care of our lil B.B. stumbs together," Geiger captioned a photo of the pair cuddling up in bed together, before posting another snap of her ring.

"Which is why... When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said... YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES INFINITE YES ♥️ I love u @emilyhampshire," she continued.

Geiger later added a close-up pic of her sparkler. "My mom said I had to post another one of the ring cuz it’s so pretty and she said I made it look 'trashy' cuz I had my 'tongue stickin’ out' so here is a super classy pic," she wrote alongside the snap.

Hampshire, 37, shared a slideshow of her own, writing, "#shesaidyes 😍💍 ...& she cried, then she made a video, then she posted it on insta and was glad she got her nails done today. My millennial girlfriend is now my millennial #fiance & I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. 😍❤️."

Geiger's romance with Hampshire is her first public relationship since transitioning. The musician, who has written hits for artists like Shawn Mendes and One Direction, came out as transgender in October 2017.

Geiger revealed the news on via Instagram at the time, replying to a fan who asked, "Tell us, why do you look different lately?"

"Okay… because u asked nicely… I am transitioning," Geiger said. "I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process."

"I feel like the next step is to tell all y’all," she continued. "So here goes. Love it or hate this is who I have been for a looooong time. I love u guys. Talk sooooon byeeee."

