Teddy Geiger Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Star Emily Hampshire

Love is in the air, as Teddy Geiger is dating Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire!

The two recently confirmed the exciting news via Instagram, gushing over each other on their separate accounts.

Hampshire -- who played Stevie Budd on the Canadian sitcom -- was first to make the announcement, sharing a sweet selfie. "Just me & my girlfriend," she captioned the post.

A few days later, Geiger, 29, shared a solo snapshot of her girlfriend, 37, when they were temporarily away from each other.

"I love her so much," Geiger wrote. "And miss her so much and I need to kiss her and I want to go dancing because she is so cute when she dances and she is my dream and and and goodnight 😘."

Hampshire followed suit, posting a pic of Geiger in Barcelona, Spain. "God I miss this sweet little minx," she captioned the post.

This marks Geiger's first public relationship since transitioning. The singer-songwriter, who has written hits for artists like Shawn Mendes and One Direction -- came out as transgender last October.

The Buffalo, New York, native announced the news via Instagram at the time, replying to a fan who asked, "Tell us, why do you look different lately?"

"Okay… because u asked nicely… I am transitioning," Geiger explained at the time. "I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process."

"I feel like the next step is to tell all y’all," she continued. "So here goes. Love it or hate this is who I have been for a looooong time. I love u guys. Talk sooooon byeeee."

