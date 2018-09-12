Jenna Cooper and Jordan Kimball are over -- but what does that mean for her ring?

The couple's relationship exploded on Wednesday, just a day after their romantic engagement aired on the season five finale of Bachelor in Paradise. On Tuesday, a Reality Steve report claimed Jenna had been cheating on Jordan, and posted screenshots of text messages allegedly between Jenna and another man.

Jenna said the texts were fabricated and that she didn't cheat on Jordan, while he released a statement that he had "removed" himself from their relationship. That means Jenna won't be able to keep her Neil Lane engagement ring.

Because their engagement lasted less than two years, the stunning piece -- which features a cushion-cut center stone set in platinum, accented with a halo of 158 full round cut diamonds for a total weight of over 1.5 carats -- is heading back where it came from.

Neil Lane

Host Chris Harrison told ET in 2017 that following broken Bachelor franchise engagements, the rings "go back to [the production company] Next Entertainment or whoever" and usually make their way back to Neil Lane.

"Here's the thing, what do you do with those rings? You don't want one," he reasoned. "You can't give it to the [next] girl you love because that's a tainted ring and it obviously didn't work out. That's bad juju."

Bachelor standout Ashley Iaconetti -- who got engaged to Jared Haibon on Paradise over the summer -- confirmed to ET last year that if a couple is engaged for less than two years, they have to give the ring back. "[Production will] keep it, they return it back to Neil Lane... I have no idea," she said. "[Maybe] Neil Lane asks for it back. I actually just think they have it in a drawer."

Bachelorette Becca Kufrin said that she gave her ring back to Arie Luyendyk Jr., and ABC exec Robert Mills told ET it was "safely" with Neil Lane.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, meanwhile, has hit the two-year mark with her final pick, Shawn Booth, and is the proud owner of her stunning sparkler. "That's what we're waiting for," she joked in a 2017 interview with ET. "Then I'm like, 'Bye!' Just kidding."

