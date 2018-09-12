Jenna Cooper is denying cheating on her fiance, Jordan Kimball.

The Bachelor in Paradise star posted to Instagram on Wednesday saying she's considering legal action after Reality Steve posted screenshots of text messages allegedly between her and another man.

The screenshots were revealed on Tuesday, hours before the Paradise season five finale/tell-all special, during which viewers saw Jenna gleefully accept an emotional proposal from Jordan. The two even shared that they planned to get married on June 9, 2019, with host Chris Harrison officiating.

On Instagram, Jenna writes, "I want to start by saying those texts were completely fabricated ... I did not cheat on Jordan. ... I am hurt by these fake texts, and that anyone would believe this story so quickly without proof. I have an attorney helping me investigate this hurtful and fraudulent attack on my character. We are evaluating all legal remedies available to punish those responsible."

Also on Wednesday, Jordan took to Instagram to reveal that he had "removed himself" from the relationship, saying, "it breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this. ... I’ll be taking time to pursue my inner peace and she will always have me to talk to."

A source tells ET that Jordan was leaning towards ending the engagement as early as Tuesday, not long after he learned of the screenshots when they were published. “He was understandably very emotional," our source says. "He and Jenna have had some difficult conversations over the past 24 hours. She's reached out to him, and they have spoken, though she's gotten very quiet when it comes to other friends. Jordan felt that Jenna was just making things worse with her answers to his questions. He feels like he only knew one side of her. He knows he didn't do anything wrong here but it all still hurts.”

