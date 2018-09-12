Less than 24 hours after Bachelor in Paradise fans watched Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper get engaged on the show’s season finale Tuesday night, Kimball has "removed himself" from the relationship.

This comes after screenshots surfaced of Cooper allegedly texting with another man about cheating on Kimball, and allegedly saying that her love for him was not real.

Kimball learned of the screenshots along with the rest of the world on Tuesday morning when they were published on Reality Steve's website, hours before the finale episode aired.

Wednesday, the Wilhelmina model posted an emotional message to Instagram, writing, "I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship, it breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this. It’s dropped me. Fumbling emotions and being understanding is not easy. I’ll be taking time to pursue my inner peace and she will always have me to talk to, if you’ve reached out to me, allow me time. Thank you to those that have."

A source close to Kimball told ET on Tuesday that he was “disgusted” by the rumors. “Jordan is shocked by the report,” our source said. “They were long distance and a few things had raised his suspicions early on, but he moved forward. It’s a really strange spot for him to be in.”

ET learned the couple had just seen each other in recent days for one of the franchise’s secret “happy couple weekends,” and Kimball thought all was well at the time.

On Tuesday night’s finale special, which taped two weeks ago, a giddy Kimball and Cooper revealed to audiences that they planned to marry in June 2019, and even asked BiP host Chris Harrison to officiate. They'd gotten engaged in June during filming.

The two were a couple throughout this season of BiP, with Kimball telling ET after the show’s Tell All taping that it was love at first sight. “When she walked [into] Paradise, I looked at her eyes from a distance and I saw her soul,” he said. “It’s the best story, I think, that’s ever come out of Paradise.”

Kimball also told ET he was ready to start a family as soon as possible with Cooper and said they’d make their reality TV romance work despite the odds. “You’ve just got to be open and honest with each other,” the model said. “Be transparent, and let each other know, ‘I’m gonna do this,’ and stick to your word.”

Cooper first appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, while Kimball rose to fame as a standout on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette.

