Jordan Kimball is still trying to figure it all out.

The Bachelor in Paradisestar announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he had ended his relationship with fiancee Jenna Cooper, one day after their engagement aired on the show's season finale. Just hours before the finale, a Reality Steve report claimed Jenna had been cheating on Jordan, and posted screenshots of text messages allegedly between Jenna and another man.

Jenna spoke out on Wednesday afternoon, claiming on Instagram that "those texts were completely fabricated." She said she didn't cheat on Jordan, and that she had hired an attorney and was exploring taking legal action "to punish those responsible."

Amid all that, Jordan has been taking things "one day at a time," a source tells ET. "He has an upcoming trip planned for a few days," the source reveals. "Hopefully that will keep his mind off things."

Jenna and Jordan's Instagram statements have implied that they're both moving on, but Jenna's statement, and her considering legal action, is an interesting development for the former couple. "With her taking legal action, hopefully, that will give him clarity," the source says.

Jordan is close with several of his former Paradise castmates, but according to ET's source, he's probably leaning on his family during this time. "He's really handling it all with class," the source says.

Another source told ET on Wednesday that Jordan was leaning towards ending his engagement with Jenna on Tuesday, not long after the cheating report surfaced. "He was understandably very emotional," the source says. "He and Jenna have had some difficult conversations over the past 24 hours. She's reached out to him, and they have spoken, though she's gotten very quiet when it comes to other friends. Jordan felt that Jenna was just making things worse with her answers to his questions. He feels like he only knew one side of her. He knows he didn't do anything wrong here but it all still hurts.”

The former couple couldn't stop gushing about their upcoming marriage while chatting with ET at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion taping just two weeks ago. Watch below.

