Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper's TV romance has come to an end.

Bachelor Nation hasn't been able to keep their eyes off the pair's recent breakup, as their relationship exploded just hours after their engagement aired on Bachelor in Paradise's season five finale on Tuesday. However, according to host Chris Harrison, fans shouldn't expect their breakup to air on TV.

"A lot of this stuff is going to be off camera. A lot of the conversations will take place, and we won't be shooting it," he told ET at the 2018 GOOD+ Foundation's Evening of Comedy + Music Benefit at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Wednesday. "This won't be for specials. It's just making sure these human beings are OK."

Just hours before the Paradise finale, a Reality Steve report claimed Jenna had been cheating on Jordan, and posted screenshots of text messages allegedly between Jenna and another man. On Wednesday morning, Jordan announced on Instagram that he had ended their relationship.

Jenna spoke out on Wednesday afternoon, claiming that the texts were "completely fabricated." She said she didn't cheat on Jordan, and that she had hired an attorney "to punish those responsible."

"All I can say is that when I left them on the beach engaged, they seemed to be very much in love. The last time I saw them together was on stage at the special that we shot, and you know if she’s faking it, she fooled me too," Chris said. "I haven’t talked to either one of them, so I don’t know the validity of any of it. I don’t know what has happened since today, because it seems to be a very fluid situation, but I hope it’s not true, I truly do."

"That would be a pretty terrible thing to do, because Jordan’s a very good guy," he added. "I know Jordan is very much in love with her, but then again... I don’t know."

A source told ET that Jenna's reveal that she's considering legal action will hopefully give Jordan "clarity." According to the source, the model has been taking things "one day at a time" and had an upcoming trip planned for a few days. "Hopefully that will keep his mind off things," the source said.

A separate source, meanwhile, said that Jordan and Jenna "have had some difficult conversations over the past 24 hours." The source continued, stating, "Jordan felt that Jenna was just making things worse with her answers to his questions. He feels like he only knew one side of her. He knows he didn't do anything wrong here, but it all still hurts.”

