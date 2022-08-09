Amanda Seyfried Details Pressure to Shoot Nude Scenes at 19 Years Old

Amanda Seyfried is opening up about her early days in Hollywood. In a new interview with Porter magazine, the 36-year-old actress reflected on some uncomfortable situations she was put in while on set as a young actress, and the pressure she felt to "keep" her job.

"Being 19, walking around without my underwear on – like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?” She told the outlet before pausing in mock consideration. "Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why."

While she said she came out of the pre-#MeToo era "pretty unscathed," Seyfried told the mag that she wishes she could've come up in Hollywood now, during the age of intimacy coordinators, and at a time where actresses are encouraged to speak up.

Earlier this year, The Dropout star touched on the topic, telling Marie Claire that she "felt grossed out" by some male fans following the success of Mean Girls, for quoting Karen Smith's line about predicting the weather with her breasts. "I was like 18 years old," she said. "It was just gross."

Fast-forward to today, Seyfried is feeling as confident as ever, telling the outlet it's "surreal" to be getting the awards show season praise she has received -- first with an Oscar nom for Mank, and just weeks ago with her Emmy nomination for her role as Theranos CEO, Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout.

"It’s kind of surreal that we’re here now, that we got nominated, and I got nominated; I got singled out. I didn’t spend any part of my career singled out, ever. [I had] no expectation of being singled out, and that’s partly my self-deprecating nature," she said. "Never expecting anything great, preparing for the worst, but just continuing to walk on my path."

While the success she's seeing, she said, is due in part to hard work, it's less about her films and TV roles, and more about knowing who she is -- nearly two decades after getting her start as an actress.

"There’s a respect level that I have never felt so fully around me," she revealed. "It has nothing to do with any level of fame or recognition or critical acclaim. Whatever it is, it’s not because of Mank, it’s not because of The Dropout, it’s not about having seen my movies. I’m respected because I’m 36 years old and I know who the f**k I am."

