We are well into August which means we're heading towards a new school year. After almost two years of virtual learning, this September many parents and kids are gearing up to go back to school for an in-person education. Kids will be getting out a bit more for the school day, calling for a need for new shoes. The Amazon Back to School Sale has officially kicked off and it's chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on kids' shoes and school supplies.

Whether you're shopping for high school students or your child is starting elementary school, there are tons of sneakers and sandals from footwear favorites such as New Balance, Puma, Native Shoes and Skechers are on sale as part of the Amazon Back to School sale event. Toddler, little kid and big kid sizes are available for a range of styles. While you're picking up a pair or two for the kids, get something nice for yourself.

The Amazon Back to School sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Check out ET Style's favorite picks of kids' shoes from Amazon Back to School Sale.

ET Style's Picks for Kids' Shoes at Amazon:

