Amazon Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Kids Shoes from Adidas, Skechers and More

By Amy Sheridan
We are well into August which means we're heading towards a new school year. After almost two years of virtual learning, this September many parents and kids are gearing up to go back to school for an in-person education. Kids will be getting out a bit more for the school day, calling for a need for new shoes. The Amazon Back to School Sale has officially kicked off and it's chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on kids' shoes and school supplies.

Whether you're shopping for high school students or your child is starting elementary school, there are tons of sneakers and sandals from footwear favorites such as New Balance, Puma, Native Shoes and Skechers are on sale as part of the Amazon Back to School sale event. Toddler, little kid and big kid sizes are available for a range of styles. While you're picking up a pair or two for the kids, get something nice for yourself.

The Amazon Back to School sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. 

Check out ET Style's favorite picks of kids' shoes from Amazon Back to School Sale

ET Style's Picks for Kids' Shoes at Amazon:

Skechers Unisex-Child Sparkle Lite-Unicorn Craze Sneaker
Skechers Unisex-Child Sparkle Lite-Unicorn Craze Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Sparkle Lite-Unicorn Craze Sneaker
Make every step sparkle with these unicorn sneakers from Skechers. 
$47 AT AMAZON
Nike Girls' Revolution 4 (PSV) Running Shoe
Nike Girls' Revolution 4 (PSV) Running Shoe
Amazon
Nike Girls' Revolution 4 (PSV) Running Shoe
Give your kids a head start with the Revolution 4 (PSV) Running Shoe from Nike. 
$28 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Under Armour Unisex-Child Pre School Assert 8 Alternate Closure Sneaker
Under Armour Unisex-Child Pre School Assert 8 Alternate Closure Sneaker
Amazon
Under Armour Unisex-Child Pre School Assert 8 Alternate Closure Sneaker
These shoes were designed for the wear and tear only kids can cause. 
$29 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $48)
Crocs Unisex-Child Kids' Baya Clog
Crocs Unisex-Child Kids' Baya Clog
Amazon
Crocs Unisex-Child Kids' Baya Clog
Hot pink Crocs are all the rage in 2021. 
$29 AT AMAZON
Teva Kids' K Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal
Teva Kids Unisex Hurricane XLT 2
Amazon
Teva Kids' K Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal
These Kids' K Hurricane XLT 2 Sandals are for all-day comfort. 
$35 AT AMAZON
Freshly Picked Leather Sneaker Mocc - Little/Big Kid Sizes 5-13
Freshly Picked Leather Sneaker Mocc - Little/Big Kid Sizes 5-13
Amazon
Freshly Picked Leather Sneaker Mocc - Little/Big Kid Sizes 5-13
Score these adorable moccasin leather shoes for a limited-time price. 
$48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $59)
Nike Son of Force PS Childrens Trainers
Nike Son of Force PS Childrens Trainers
Amazon
Nike Son of Force PS Childrens Trainers
If your child is a bit too young for Air Force Ones, the Nike Son of Force PS Childrens Trainers are nice starter shoes whether they're headed to the classroom or they're doing remote learning this year. 
$56 AT AMAZON
Reebok Unisex-Child Classic Leather Shoes
Reebok Unisex-Child Classic Leather Shoes
Amazon
Reebok Unisex-Child Classic Leather Shoes
A classic and comfortable Reebok sneaker perfect for the school days. 
$38 AND UP (REGULARLY $118)
Crocs Kids Unisex Coast Clog
Crocs Kids Unisex Coast Clog
Amazon
Crocs Kids Unisex Coast Clog
Crocs clogs are comfortable and easy to wear. 
$28 AND UP (REGULARLY $72)
Adidas Unisex-Child Lite Racer Adapt Running Shoe
Adidas Unisex-Child Lite Racer Adapt Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Unisex-Child Lite Racer Adapt Running Shoe
$30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
PUMA Unisex-Child St Runner 2 Mesh Hook and Loop Sneaker
PUMA Unisex-Child St Runner 2 Mesh Hook and Loop Sneaker
Amazon
PUMA Unisex-Child St Runner 2 Mesh Hook and Loop Sneaker
PUMA Unisex St Runner 2 Mesh Hook and Loop Sneaker is a shoe that can be worn anywhere.
$25 AND UP (REGULARLY $40)
Puma X-Ray Slip On Sneaker
Puma X-Ray Slip On Sneaker
Amazon
Puma X-Ray Slip On Sneaker
These Puma X-Ray Slip On Sneaker are a retro-style sneaker with Puma's signature details. 
$31 AND UP (REGULARLY $55)
adidas Unisex-Child Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe
adidas Unisex-Child Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Unisex-Child Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe
A easy slip on sneaker for kids who haven't mastered tying their shoes.
$46 AND UP (REGULARLY $120)
Skechers Kids' Shine Status-Off The Chain Sneaker
Skechers Kids' Shine Status-Off The Chain Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Kids' Shine Status-Off The Chain Sneaker
These Skechers Kids' Shine Status-Off The Chain Sneaker are cool, low-top kicks with a hint of shine. 
$28 (REGULARLY $50)
adidas Originals Kids Superstar
adidas Originals Kids Superstar
Amazon
adidas Originals Kids Superstar
Adidas Originals Kids Superstar is a classic sneaker that never goes out of style. 
$31 (REGULARLY $100)

Read More: Back to School Essentials: Shop the Best Backpacks, Pencil Cases & Lunch Boxes

