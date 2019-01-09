Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has struck up a relationship with Los Angeles TV anchor Lauren Sanchez, as both the tech mogul and the reporter are in the middle of divorce proceedings.

A source tells ET that Sanchez and Bezos have been seeing each other romantically.

A second source tells ET that Sanchez, a former anchor for Good Day L.A., separated from her estranged husband, William Morris Endeavor agent and Hollywood power player Patrick Whitesell, last year.

"Their marriage had been on and off for the past few years,” the second source says. "They separated last summer."

The source notes that the former couple tried multiple times to make their marriage work. Sanchez and Whitesell tied the knot in 2005 and have two children. Whitesell reps some of Hollywood’s biggest stars including Hugh Jackman, Matt Damon, Kevin Costner and Christian Bale.

According to the second source, Sanchez informed Whitesell about her romantic relationship with Bezos.

Meanwhile, Bezos and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, announced they were getting a divorce in a statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

"We want to make people aware of a ­development in our lives," Bezos wrote. "As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends… though the labels might be different, we remain a family and we remain cherished friends."

Bezos is currently considered to be the richest man in the world, with a net worth of $137.4 billion, meaning the cost of their divorce could prove to be one of the most expensive splits of all time.

For more on some of Hollywood's biggest divorces, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Announces He and His Wife MacKenzie Are Divorcing

Hollywood's Most Nuclear Divorces

7 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces

Related Gallery