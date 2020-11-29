Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Designer Watches from Apple, Movado, Garmin, Nixon & More
The Amazon Cyber Monday sale is in full swing and is still chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Time to shop for deals on watches during the Amazon Cyber Monday event -- take up to 70% off top watch brands such as Apple, Garmin, Movado and more.
From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs to smart watches, you're sure to find a good sale deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among the Amazon Cyber Monday sales selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for new moms, recent grads and anyone celebrating a birthday.
Amazon Cyber Monday is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Uggs, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are participating in the Amazon Cyber Monday event. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
Even more major deals, markdowns and discounts are live during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale across fashion categories including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sne
With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, shop big deals on the best designer watches, and keep checking back with ET Style as we bring you the best deals, markdowns and deep discounts from the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.
