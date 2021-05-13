Amazon deals is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands so you can find the best Amazon Mother's Day gifts. If mom likes designer watches, you can find deals for up to 70% off top watch brands such as Apple, Garmin, Movado, Kate Spade and more.

From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs to smart watches, you're sure to find a good deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's deals selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for dads, husbands, wives, brothers, new moms, recent grads and anyone celebrating a birthday.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop big deals on the best designer watches, and keep checking back with ET Style as we bring you the best deals, markdowns and deep discounts from Amazon deals.

Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents Amazon Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents This Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch is crafted with Swarovski Crystal accents with a mother-of-pearl dial. It's an elegant gift that will stun. $221 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $325) Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 6 Amazon Apple Watch Series 6 This New Apple Watch Series 6 gives you deeper insights on your fitness tracking --it monitors your oxygen, ECG, and steps all at once! The enhanced Apple watch has an Always-On Retina display larger than the last watch. $379 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $399) Buy Now

Bulova Moonwatch Amazon Bulova Moonwatch The Bulova Moonwatch is designed for someone who appreciates style and status. This classy timepiece is a special edition to celebrate its partnership with NASA to make time devices for 46 missions. $600 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $675) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Amazon Kate Spade New York Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch This Kate Spade smartwatch is both functional and fashionable. The black stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. Also, you view notifications from any messaging system or app, accept calls, create reminders and control your music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant. $218 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $339) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch Whether you're shopping for your sweetheart or yourself, this contemporary Rebecca Minkoff watch is a stunning gift that goes with any outfit. $87 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $175) Buy Now

Garmin Vívoactive 3 Amazon Garmin Vívoactive 3 Enjoy contactless payments, built-in sports apps and more with this Garmin Vívoactive 3 smartwatch. $130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278) Buy Now

Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch Amazon Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch Fashion meets function in this Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Smartwatch with touch screen, smartphone compatibility and heart rate and activity tracking. $204 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278) Buy Now

Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch Amazon Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch The Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch is crafted in silver and gold-tone featuring blue sunray dial with Roman numerals indices, a date window and three chronograph subdials. $125 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Bulova Dress Watch Amazon Bulova Dress Watch This stainless steel Bulova watch with leather strap is where sophistication and practical meet. This watch is from Bulova's Classic Collection. $165 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $275) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap A classic watch with a nice leather strap, this Rebecca Minkoff timepiece features a gold plated case with black leather strap and silver-white sunray dial with crystal markers. $74 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Amazon Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google. $239 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295) Buy Now

Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Amazon Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well for this activity tracker. $180 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch Amazon Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color from Nine West. $28 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch Amazon Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch This Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch is boyfriend-style watch with slender hour markers featuring printed logo at center dial and ivory resin center links on bracelet. $33 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

