If you're looking for inexpensive solutions to refresh your home inside and out, you can find tons of discounts on items for the home with Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals! Whether you need to do some home improvement, or you're looking at doing minor tweaks to make working from home more comfortable, there's a wide range of products to make home a little more welcoming from Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals.

Amazon's for the home section has everything you need to tidy up your house and make it more homey with furniture, cleaning and storage solutions, shelves, home electronics, kitchen tools and appliances and so much more! To make it easier to navigate the expansive variety of products with Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals, ET Style has combed through the catalog to select the best home goods to help perk up your living quarters.

You can find much more than items for the home with Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals -- the internet retailer is offering up major markdowns on select items that just about any customer can find a discount on in electronics like an ipad, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, spring jackets, athleisure, an Amazon device like a Fire tablet, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

If you're looking for a deal on gifts in the Amazon marketplace, Amazon's new guide section, makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized as well. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more. In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on things like home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whatever it is you need to make your home more comfortable, Amazon deals for the home are just a click away.

Shop our top picks for the home from Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals below.

Outdoor Solar String Lights Amazon Outdoor Solar String Lights Light up the patio all summer long without making a dent in your electric bill with these Outdoor Solar String Lights. $7 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $9) Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods Pro With Apple AirPods Pro's active noise cancellation feature for immersive sound and sleek design, lets you take your music and conversations anywhere. These headphones are an Amazon #1 Best Seller and you can get them now for $29 off the original price. $197 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

Auking Mini Projector 2020 Amazon Auking Mini Projector 2020 The AuKing portable movie projector is perfect fit for playing videos, bingeing TV shows, sharing photos, watching football games and more. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives and the Xbox One to enjoy big games. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. $110 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Amazon Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker You don't have to go big to get an instant dinner with Instant Pot's 3 qt Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. Not only can you use it as a yogurt maker and turn dried beans into cooked beans in a half hour, it also acts as a slow cooker. On top of that, its compact size is great for small kitchens. One rave review from a shopper said it changed her life. $69 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2 Amazon Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2 If a smart plug isn't part of your smart home system yet, this is the one to try. You can connect it to Google Home or Alexa to turn lights and appliance on and off with voice control or remotely. $15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) This smart speaker is the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. It features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT Amazon Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, this air fryer has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone. $120 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Amazon Ring Video Doorbell 3 This Ring Doorbell is an upgrade from its original video doorbell with improved motion detection, but still gives you all the perks the original, like easy set up, mobile notifications and a rechargeable battery. $180 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2021: What to Expect for the Epic Shopping Event

Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon

9 of the Coolest Pool Floats for Summer 2021

The 20 Best Mattress Sales to Shop for Memorial Day 2021

265 Best Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals: Apple, Gucci, Echo & More

30 Memorial Day 2021 Sales That Have Already Started

13 Tools You Need for Spring Cleaning

265 Best Products from Amazon: Apple, UGG, Echo & more

Everything TikTok Made Us Buy — Fashion, Beauty, Home and More

The Ultimate Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

Genius Kitchen Gadgets We've Discovered on TikTok

Best Cookware Lines by Celebrities -- Rachael Ray, Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse and Chrissy Teigen