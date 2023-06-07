Amazon Has a Secret Sale on Watches for Father's Day: Save on Citizen, Bulova, Fossil and More
Father's Day is right around the corner and if you're in search for the perfect gift, Amazon has a ton of luxury watches on sale right now. Whether your dad, grandpa, or father-in-law loves a simple timepiece for everyday wear or a fitness watch that can track his steps and sleep, there are must-have styles being steeply discounted.
A wrist watch is a Father's Day gift your dad will always treasure. Amazon's watch sale includes top-rated brands such as Citizen, Fossil, Bulova and Timex marked down by as much as 60% off. We've gathered the best deals on me's watches that will arrive just in time for Father's Day on Sunday, June 18.
Watches can quickly enhance any guy's outfit, no matter their style. There’s always room for a new timepiece in his collection, so be sure to take advantage of these deals before time runs out.
From classic Citizen and Fossil timepieces to the sleek Apple Watch, shop the best deals on watches at Amazon that Dad will love this Father's Day. Plus, check out more of the best Amazon Father's Day deals to save on gifts for Dad.
With luminous hands and an anti-reflective mineral crystal display, the timeless styling of this watch effortlessly takes you from work to play.
Inspired by vintage design, Bulova's classic watches achieve a tailored, understated look that's always in style.
Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology powers your watch using the most renewable energy: light. This watch runs forever with no need for regular battery replacement, so you never have to worry about it stopping.
For a bold, oversized look that's certain to be noticed, choose Nate. Its clean, military-inspired design with oversized lugs and bold details offers a laid-back yet rugged feel that is perfect for any adventure, day or night.
Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 with gold stainless steel features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode.
The military-inspired stainless steel watch has a rugged green canvas band for a comfortable fit, perfect for any adventure.
With an improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Samsung's latest smartwatch is on sale right now for Father's Day.
Taking cues from 1960s-era architectural and automotive design, the Townsman has a clean, symmetrical style and elevated construction. Elegantly vaulted hands, beveled indices and a shapely case make this timepiece a classic for decades to come.
This slim and stylish timepiece from Michael Kors is eye-catching without being gaudy. This watch is available in 19 different colors.
The Bulova Moonwatch is designed for someone who appreciates style and status. This classy timepiece is a special edition to celebrate its partnership with NASA to make time devices for 46 missions.
The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well for this activity tracker.
A classic watch at a price you can't beat.
Find more Father's Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
