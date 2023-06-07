Father's Day is right around the corner and if you're in search for the perfect gift, Amazon has a ton of luxury watches on sale right now. Whether your dad, grandpa, or father-in-law loves a simple timepiece for everyday wear or a fitness watch that can track his steps and sleep, there are must-have styles being steeply discounted. A wrist watch is a Father's Day gift your dad will always treasure. Amazon's watch sale includes top-rated brands such as Citizen, Fossil, Bulova and Timex marked down by as much as 60% off. We've gathered the best deals on me's watches that will arrive just in time for Father's Day on Sunday, June 18.

Watches can quickly enhance any guy's outfit, no matter their style. There’s always room for a new timepiece in his collection, so be sure to take advantage of these deals before time runs out.

From classic Citizen and Fossil timepieces to the sleek Apple Watch, shop the best deals on watches at Amazon that Dad will love this Father's Day. Plus, check out more of the best Amazon Father's Day deals to save on gifts for Dad.

Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch Amazon Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology powers your watch using the most renewable energy: light. This watch runs forever with no need for regular battery replacement, so you never have to worry about it stopping. $375 $220 Shop Now

Fossil Nate Watch Amazon Fossil Nate Watch For a bold, oversized look that's certain to be noticed, choose Nate. Its clean, military-inspired design with oversized lugs and bold details offers a laid-back yet rugged feel that is perfect for any adventure, day or night. $180 $100 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 With an improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Samsung's latest smartwatch is on sale right now for Father's Day. $310 $259 Shop Now

Bulova Moonwatch Amazon Bulova Moonwatch The Bulova Moonwatch is designed for someone who appreciates style and status. This classy timepiece is a special edition to celebrate its partnership with NASA to make time devices for 46 missions. $675 $563 Shop Now

Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Amazon Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well for this activity tracker. $250 $155 Shop Now

