Amazon Has a Secret Sale on Watches for Father's Day: Save on Citizen, Bulova, Fossil and More

By ETonline Staff
Deals on Men's Watches at Amazon
Father's Day is right around the corner and if you're in search for the perfect gift, Amazon has a ton of luxury watches on sale right now. Whether your dad, grandpa, or father-in-law loves a simple timepiece for everyday wear or a fitness watch that can track his steps and sleep, there are must-have styles being steeply discounted.

A wrist watch is a Father's Day gift your dad will always treasure. Amazon's watch sale includes top-rated brands such as Citizen, Fossil, Bulova and Timex marked down by as much as 60% off. We've gathered the best deals on me's watches that will arrive just in time for Father's Day on Sunday, June 18.

Watches can quickly enhance any guy's outfit, no matter their style. There’s always room for a new timepiece in his collection, so be sure to take advantage of these deals before time runs out. 

From classic Citizen and Fossil timepieces to the sleek Apple Watch, shop the best deals on watches at Amazon that Dad will love this Father's Day. Plus, check out more of the best Amazon Father's Day deals to save on gifts for Dad.

Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch
Citizen Men's Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch
Amazon
Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch

With luminous hands and an anti-reflective mineral crystal display, the timeless styling of this watch effortlessly takes you from work to play. 

$525$341
Bulova Classic Sutton 4-Hand Automatic Watch
Bulova Men's Classic Sutton 4-Hand Automatic Watch
Amazon
Bulova Classic Sutton 4-Hand Automatic Watch

Inspired by vintage design, Bulova's classic watches achieve a tailored, understated look that's always in style.

$495$371
Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch
Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Mens Watch
Amazon
Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch

Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology powers your watch using the most renewable energy: light. This watch runs forever with no need for regular battery replacement, so you never have to worry about it stopping.

$375$220
Fossil Nate Watch
Fossil Nate Men's Watch
Amazon
Fossil Nate Watch

For a bold, oversized look that's certain to be noticed, choose Nate. Its clean, military-inspired design with oversized lugs and bold details offers a laid-back yet rugged feel that is perfect for any adventure, day or night.

$180$100
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm]
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)

Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 with gold stainless steel features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode. 

$499$429
Citizen Chandler Eco-Drive Movement Watch
Citizen Chandler Eco-Drive Movement Men's Watch
Amazon
Citizen Chandler Eco-Drive Movement Watch

The military-inspired stainless steel watch has a rugged green canvas band for a comfortable fit, perfect for any adventure.

$325$194
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Galaxy Watch5
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

With an improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Samsung's latest smartwatch is on sale right now for Father's Day.

$310$259
Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band
Fossil Men's Townsman Stainless Steel and Leather Casual Quartz Chronograph Watch
Amazon
Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band

Taking cues from 1960s-era architectural and automotive design, the Townsman has a clean, symmetrical style and elevated construction. Elegantly vaulted hands, beveled indices and a shapely case make this timepiece a classic for decades to come.

$160$87
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Amazon
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch

This slim and stylish timepiece from Michael Kors is eye-catching without being gaudy. This watch is available in 19 different colors.

$200$95
Bulova Moonwatch
Bulova Moonwatch 96B258
Amazon
Bulova Moonwatch

The Bulova Moonwatch is designed for someone who appreciates style and status. This classy timepiece is a special edition to celebrate its partnership with NASA to make time devices for 46 missions. 

$675$563
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin vívomove 3S, Hybrid Smartwatch
Amazon
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch

The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well for this activity tracker. 

$250$155
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
Amazon
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch

A classic watch at a price you can't beat. 

$66$33

Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

