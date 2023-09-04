Sales & Deals

Amazon Labor Day Mattress Sale: Get Up to 45% Off Nectar, Casper, Sealy and More

Labor Day Mattress Deals at Amazon
September 4, 2023

Rest easy on these top-rated mattresses currently on sale on Amazon.

Labor Day is a great time to finally upgrade your sleep setup. Whether you need to replace that worn-out, lumpy mattress in your master bedroom or want to upgrade the guest bedroom mattress to something that feels like a cloud, Amazon is serving up some stellar sales for Labor Day. With mark-downs on brands like Nectar, Casper, Sealy, Tempur-Pedic and more, there's sure to be an option you'll want to snuggle into for a good night's sleep.

Shop Amazon Labor Day Mattress Deals

Investing in a new mattress can improve your days, because the right mattress may help you sleep more peacefully at night. We all have different sleeping needs, so it's important to find the style that's best for you. From super firm mattresses to plush soft memory foam mattresses, and everything in between, even Goldilocks could find her perfect mattress with these Amazon deals.

For those who want to increase their Zzzs, you will definitely want to take advantage of these Amazon mattress deals for Labor Day. Ahead, we've rounded up the best Labor Day mattress deals from top brand that are available on Amazon today. And if you want to shop more mattresses, be sure to check out the best Labor Day mattress sales happening right now.

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling sleeper mattress is virtually risk-free.

$899 $699

Shop Now

Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Full

Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Full
Amazon

Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Full

This highly-rated Casper Element mattress combines both softness and support. The top layer is crafted with memory foam to conform to your body. 

$545 $463

Shop Now

Serta 7-inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Serta 7-inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon

Serta 7-inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

With its contoured shape and airflow, this mattress will keep you cool and comfortable at night. Plus, it comes with a 10-year warranty. 

$299 $219

Shop Now

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress
Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress

Save 39% on this Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress that has a 4.4 out of 5-star review with 44,095 ratings. The hybrid mattress uses wrapped coils to provide lumbar support while soft quilted foam adds comfort.

$478 $294

Shop Now

Sealy Posturepedic Plus 14-Inch Euro Pillow Top

Sealy Posturepedic Plus 14-Inch Euro Pillow Top
Amazon

Sealy Posturepedic Plus 14-Inch Euro Pillow Top

The pillow topper on this mattress will cushion your whole body throughout the night. The discounted mattress also provides targeted support for a more comfortable sleep. 

$1,224 $905

Shop Now

Amazon Basics Hybrid Mattress

Amazon Basics Hybrid Mattress
Amazon

Amazon Basics Hybrid Mattress

Become one of Amazon's most satisfied customers with this gel-cooling memory foam mattress from their line of basics. The cool gel-infused memory foam is ideal for every kind of sleeper, but especially hot sleepers.

$290 $199

Shop Now

Zinus 12" Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress, Twin

Zinus 12" Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress, Twin
Amazon

Zinus 12" Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress, Twin

Experience a deep and refreshing sleep with the Green Tea mattress. The soft, breathable knitted cover with natural green tea in every layer delivers a comfortable and supportive sleep.

$419 $260

Shop Now

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Amazon

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen

Get 20% off Casper's Original Hybrid Mattress that combines premium, breathable foam with added springs for lift, support and airflow. The soft knit cover is designed with added stretch so you can experience all the comfort your mattress has to offer.

$1,495 $1,187

Shop Now

Molblly Queen 12-inch Cooling-Gel Memory Foam Mattress in a Box

Molblly Queen 12-inch Cooling-Gel Memory Foam Mattress in a Box
Amazon

Molblly Queen 12-inch Cooling-Gel Memory Foam Mattress in a Box

With three layers of foam, this highly-rated mattress provides comfort and support, plus it disperses heat. Over 14,900 reviewers have rated this affordable mattress the coveted 5 stars. 

$490 $280

Shop Now

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-ProAdapt Mattress, Queen

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-ProAdapt Mattress, Queen
Amazon

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-ProAdapt Mattress, Queen

Tempur-Pedic's most pressure-relieving material ever makes this firm memory foam mattress more efficient at relieving pressure for deeper, more rejuvenating sleep. Adaptive TEMPUR material never loses its shape, offering superior support and alignment year after year.

$2,999 $2,800

Shop Now

Casper Original Mattress, King

Casper Original Mattress, King
Amazon

Casper Original Mattress, King

Save on Casper's best-selling mattress, with balanced support and cooling. The foam is divided into three ergonomic zones to relieve pressure and align your spine while thousands of perforations help heat and humidity flow away from you.

$1,695 $1,356

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

