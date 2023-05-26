Amazon Memorial Day Sale: The Best iRobot Roomba and Robot Vacuum Deals to Shop This Weekend
If you didn't do your spring cleaning yet, don't feel bad because this Amazon Memorial Day Sale is here to help. iRobot’s line of Roomba robot vacuums are every homeowner’s dream. Not only are they a time saver when it comes to cleaning, but Amazon is offering steep discounts on Roomba models so you can clean your home for a fraction of the price.
The crowd-favorite iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with at the Amazon Memorial Day Sale. Right now, you can save up to 50% on Roombas at Amazon to snag one of these affordable powerhouses that will help keep your floors clean from dirt, dust and other messes all year.
Robot vacuums are an indispensable tool for anyone looking to simplify their cleaning process. They can be programmed to fit your needs and seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Some Roombas even come with their own self-cleaning stations to take yet another task off your hands.
Ahead, shop the best iRobot Roomba robot vacuums on sale at Amazon now.
Best Memorial Day iRobot Roomba Deals
Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.
Now the Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum is smarter than ever, learning and mapping your home room-by-room so it can clean the room you want when you want—with 10x the Power-Lifting Suction and Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System.
The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges.
This Braava Jet M6 robot will mop your kitchen floor better than other cleaning tools. The M6 robot helps you tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease with its Precision Jet Spray. Using its Smart Maps, the vacuum learns the layout of your home so it can clean and navigate efficiently. If the battery runs low, it will recharge and begin cleaning again.
The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past.
This robot vacuum does it all by automatically cleaning multiple times a day and emptying its bin for you. It also comes with a smart mop with precision cleaning for your hard surfaces.
With 40x the suction power, the superior 3-Stage Cleaning System lifts, loosens, then eliminates debris and pet hair from deep within your carpets. The Braava jet m6 mop has Precision Jet Spray to help tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease.
When it comes to efficient cleaning, a robot vacuum can't be beat. Many of the robot vacuums we found also support Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can tell it exactly where to clean up dog hair, messy spills, and extra dusty corners. Below, we've rounded up more great and reliable robot vacuums available at the Amazon Memorial Day Sale.
More Memorial Day Robot Vacuum Deals to Shop Now
Welcome to deep-cleaning power with a vacuum that returns to the base, recharges, and can pick up where it left off.
The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.
A super smart robot vacuum with upgraded mapping, app navigation and voice commands. Plus, it can hold 7 weeks of dirt before you have you clean out the dock.
Perfect for pet hair, Shark's vacuum maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to clean.
For those with pets, clean your floors with twin turbine technology that is said to pick up 57% more pet hair. The intelligent vacuum will map your floors so you'll always know where it's cleaning.
