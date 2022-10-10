Amazon's October Prime Day 2022 is officially here with dozens of discounts on best-selling electric toothbrushes and teeth whitening products. Is there anything better than showing off your healthy white teeth in all your family holiday photos? To help achieve your best smile (and improve your gum health), we've gathered the best deals on top teeth whitening products and toothbrushes.

Amazon kicked off Prime Day with more than enough epic beauty deals to stock your bathroom shelves and countertops. If you're like us, you love checking out markdowns on celeb-loved NuFace toning devices. However, the retailer didn't just stock Prime Day with hard-to-resist moisturizers, toning devices and lip masks—it also has teeth whitening kits, whitening mouthwash and electric toothbrushes galore.

Best Prime Day Deals on Teeth Whitening Products

Grab the GLO Brilliant Complete Teeth Whitening System Kit that's designed by celeb dentist Dr. Jonathan B. Levine. Of course, there is also easy-to-use Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light that has over 14,000 glowing reviews. One Amazon reviewer can already testify that the Crest Whitestrips are fast-acting, saying, "I am y though the treatment and my teeth are already white.. can’t wait for the end result."

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen Amazon AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen The AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen is compact and portable and makes it effortless to whiten your teeth at home. It contains 35% Carbamide Peroxide whitening gel to break down and remove stains on the surface of the teeth from coffee, wine, soda, tea, smoking and more! See results in just a few treatments. $37 $24 WITH COUPON Buy Now

GLO Brilliant Complete Teeth Whitening System Kit Amazon GLO Brilliant Complete Teeth Whitening System Kit Dentist to the stars Dr. Jonathan B. Levine invented this at-home bleaching mouth tray that uses heat and LED light to give you a sparkly smile in just five days. This whitening product has zero effect on your sensitive teeth. The professional-grade teeth whitening kit is like making a visit to your dentist, but you can whiten teeth from the couch while you watch Netflix. $199 $149 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Apply the Crest whitening strips and use them with the light once a day for an hour to start seeing whiter teeth in about 10 days. The kit uses blue light technology to brighten your teeth, and the complete results last up to 36 months. $70 $60 Buy Now

Best Prime Day Deals on Electric Toothbrushes

Shop electric toothbrush deals from best-selling brands like Colgate, Oral-B, Burst and even Philips Sonicare. There are even portable electric toothbrush options from SmileDirectClub, which makes packing for all of your work trips and beach getaways a lot easier.

Hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit Amazon Hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit Hum by Colgate is a smart sonic toothbrush system that allows you to personalize your oral care. This Colgate product automatically puts some extra care into spots that need a bit more bristle work, and you can customize the sonic vibrations to a more suitable setting (for sensitive areas like the gum line). Plus, this bluetooth sonic toothbrush allows you to earn rewards to incentivize you to keep your teeth clean and healthy. $39 $18 Buy Now

For more early Black Friday deals, check out our guide to everything worth shopping from Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale, Wayfair’s 5 Day of Deals, and Walmart’s Rollback Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day Amazon Device Deals: Shop Early Black Friday Discounts on Echo, Tablets, Fire TVs and More

45 Best Early Deals from The Prime Early Access Sale: Save on Tech, Home, Fashion and More at Amazon

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Home Security Camera Deals: Ring, Arlo, Blink, Eufy and More

The Best Headphone & Earbud Deals at Amazon Ahead of October Prime Day

Get Black Friday Savings with These Early Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

This Best-Selling Deep Tissue Massage Gun Is Up to 68% Off at Amazon

Tech Deals Available at Walmart: TVs, Laptops & More

The Revlon Hair Dryer Brush Is On Sale for 52% Off at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022: Get up to 50% Off Mattresses

The 14 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid