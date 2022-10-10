Amazon October Prime Day 2022: The Best Electric Toothbrush and Teeth Whitening Deals
Amazon's October Prime Day 2022 is officially here with dozens of discounts on best-selling electric toothbrushes and teeth whitening products. Is there anything better than showing off your healthy white teeth in all your family holiday photos? To help achieve your best smile (and improve your gum health), we've gathered the best deals on top teeth whitening products and toothbrushes.
Amazon kicked off Prime Day with more than enough epic beauty deals to stock your bathroom shelves and countertops. If you're like us, you love checking out markdowns on celeb-loved NuFace toning devices. However, the retailer didn't just stock Prime Day with hard-to-resist moisturizers, toning devices and lip masks—it also has teeth whitening kits, whitening mouthwash and electric toothbrushes galore.
Best Prime Day Deals on Teeth Whitening Products
Grab the GLO Brilliant Complete Teeth Whitening System Kit that's designed by celeb dentist Dr. Jonathan B. Levine. Of course, there is also easy-to-use Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light that has over 14,000 glowing reviews. One Amazon reviewer can already testify that the Crest Whitestrips are fast-acting, saying, "I am y though the treatment and my teeth are already white.. can’t wait for the end result."
The OG of at-home teeth whitening has come a long way. Crest Whitestrips are safe on enamel and use the same whitening ingredients as your dentist. In this teeth whitening kit, the Whitestrips also come with a light that helps enhance the power of the strips, and in just seven days, your friends might have to pop on sunglasses every time you smile.
Get a brighter smile within days when you use this LED teeth whitening kit.
Customers are pretty impressed by the Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Accelerator Light. This home teeth whitening kit doesn't come with a lot gear and it's great for whitening fast while on-the-go, which means you can keep the wand in your purse so you can whiten when you want.
The AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen is compact and portable and makes it effortless to whiten your teeth at home. It contains 35% Carbamide Peroxide whitening gel to break down and remove stains on the surface of the teeth from coffee, wine, soda, tea, smoking and more! See results in just a few treatments.
Dentist to the stars Dr. Jonathan B. Levine invented this at-home bleaching mouth tray that uses heat and LED light to give you a sparkly smile in just five days. This whitening product has zero effect on your sensitive teeth. The professional-grade teeth whitening kit is like making a visit to your dentist, but you can whiten teeth from the couch while you watch Netflix.
The Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen includes two precision brush pens that seamlessly coat each tooth. The clickable top also makes it easier to apply the whitening solution.
Apply the Crest whitening strips and use them with the light once a day for an hour to start seeing whiter teeth in about 10 days. The kit uses blue light technology to brighten your teeth, and the complete results last up to 36 months.
Best Prime Day Deals on Electric Toothbrushes
Shop electric toothbrush deals from best-selling brands like Colgate, Oral-B, Burst and even Philips Sonicare. There are even portable electric toothbrush options from SmileDirectClub, which makes packing for all of your work trips and beach getaways a lot easier.
The color-changing lights signify when you're brushing too hard versus when you're using the right sensitivity. Plus, the brush bristles are crafted for a deep clean.
This AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush comes with a travel case and 8 brush heads. It also features an ultra sonic motor, wireless charging, and a smart timer with 4 modes.
Connect this Oral-B smart electric toothbrush with your phone to get feedback on your brushing habits so that you can improve your tooth, gum and tongue health. The FlossAction brush head uses micropulses to clean between your teeth without manually flossing your teeth.
Hum by Colgate is a smart sonic toothbrush system that allows you to personalize your oral care. This Colgate product automatically puts some extra care into spots that need a bit more bristle work, and you can customize the sonic vibrations to a more suitable setting (for sensitive areas like the gum line). Plus, this bluetooth sonic toothbrush allows you to earn rewards to incentivize you to keep your teeth clean and healthy.
This 3-in-1 travel set was made for everyone with wanderlust. The SmileDirectClub Electric Toothbrush comes complete with a travel case and a mirror mount (so you can make sure your teeth always look pristine).
Treat your teeth to this deep-cleaning Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush, and spare your wallet at the same time. It comes with four smart brush head types that pair with the perfect brushing mode, so brushing is less of a chore.
That's right: You can get 26% off this AI-powered Oral-B electric toothbrush during Prime Day 2022. This toothbrush gives you daily updates on your brushing habits so that you can constantly improve your oral health.
For more early Black Friday deals, check out our guide to everything worth shopping from Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale, Wayfair’s 5 Day of Deals, and Walmart’s Rollback Sale.
RELATED CONTENT:
Prime Day Amazon Device Deals: Shop Early Black Friday Discounts on Echo, Tablets, Fire TVs and More
45 Best Early Deals from The Prime Early Access Sale: Save on Tech, Home, Fashion and More at Amazon
The Best Amazon October Prime Day Home Security Camera Deals: Ring, Arlo, Blink, Eufy and More
The Best Headphone & Earbud Deals at Amazon Ahead of October Prime Day
Get Black Friday Savings with These Early Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals
This Best-Selling Deep Tissue Massage Gun Is Up to 68% Off at Amazon
Tech Deals Available at Walmart: TVs, Laptops & More
The Revlon Hair Dryer Brush Is On Sale for 52% Off at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022: Get up to 50% Off Mattresses