Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Nintendo Switch Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop The Best Nintendo Switch Deals

By Sydney Sweetwood‍
Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are finally here — if you've been on the look out for a Nintendo Switch and gaming options, now is the time to score consoles and games at great prices. The Nintendo Switch OLED instantly became one of the most popular and hard-to-find gaming consoles after its release back in October. With the OLED, PS5, Xbox Series X, and other gaming systems in such high demand, there are still plenty of options available on Nintendo Switch consoles and tons of games to pair them with. 

Right now, the Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 is on sale on Amazon Prime Day for $349. With its epic library of must-play games from Nintendo and various other publishers, Amazon rarely has markdowns on Switch products (let alone deals on console bundles). The Nintendo Switch is the perfect way to stay entertained this summer, whether you're traveling, relaxing by the pool, or taking a break from the sun at home. 

Shop the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Nintendo Switch products below.

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

Race through all the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks with your Nintendo Switch. Save on the bundle now and have endless fun thanks to the thousands of game titles available for the Switch.

 

$360$349
Nintendo Switch Lite With SanDisk 128GB Memory Card
Nintendo Switch Lite With SanDisk 128GB Memory Card

The Nintendo Switch Lite system is the perfect portable console to bring on your summer travels. With the additional SanDisk 128GB, you have more storage space on your device. 

$235$219

Best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch Game Deals

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Design your own Mario Kart course in your home and watch the race come to life on screen. 

$85$50
Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack
Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack

 With the Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack, you now experience two games in one.

$40$30
Just Dance 2022
Just Dance 2022

Stay active and have fun at the same time with Just Dance 2022. 

$50$20
Super Mario Party
Super Mario Party

Super Mario Party is the perfect game to play with friends and family. Race across the board and whoever gets the most stars wins.

$60$40
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

You can't beat a Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal on a video game that combines Star Wars and Legos.

$60$43
Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond
Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond

Embark on an adventure to the Sinnoh region with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond.

$60$44
Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2
Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2

Skate as the legendary Tony Hawk in this completely remastered skateboard series. 

$40$27
Mario Strikers: Battle League
Mario Strikers: Battle League

The perfect game to play with friends. Up to 8 players are able to play Mario Strikers: Battle League together on the same system.

$60$53
Splatoon 2
Splatoon 2

Now is the time to score 33% off on the highly-rated ink-splatting filled Splatoon 2. 

$60$40

