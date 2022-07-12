Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Nintendo Switch Deals

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are finally here — if you've been on the look out for a Nintendo Switch and gaming options, now is the time to score consoles and games at great prices. The Nintendo Switch OLED instantly became one of the most popular and hard-to-find gaming consoles after its release back in October. With the OLED, PS5, Xbox Series X, and other gaming systems in such high demand, there are still plenty of options available on Nintendo Switch consoles and tons of games to pair them with.

Right now, the Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 is on sale on Amazon Prime Day for $349. With its epic library of must-play games from Nintendo and various other publishers, Amazon rarely has markdowns on Switch products (let alone deals on console bundles). The Nintendo Switch is the perfect way to stay entertained this summer, whether you're traveling, relaxing by the pool, or taking a break from the sun at home.

Shop the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Nintendo Switch products below.

Best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch Game Deals

Super Mario Party Amazon Super Mario Party Super Mario Party is the perfect game to play with friends and family. Race across the board and whoever gets the most stars wins. $60 $40 Buy Now

Splatoon 2 Amazon Splatoon 2 Now is the time to score 33% off on the highly-rated ink-splatting filled Splatoon 2. $60 $40 Buy Now

