Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Electric Toothbrush and Teeth Whitening Deals
Is there anything better than showing off your healthy white teeth in all your candid summer photos? To help achieve your best smile (and improve your gum health), Amazon Prime Day has dozens of discounts on best-selling electric toothbrushes and teeth whitening products. Since it's the last day of the two-day Prime Day sale, it's the last chance to save on portable Colgate Optic Teeth Whitening Pens, Crest 3D Whitestrips and more.
Amazon kicked off Prime Day with more than enough epic beauty deals to stock your bathroom shelves and countertop. If you're like us, you love checking out markdowns on celeb-loved NuFace toning devices and Sydney Sweeney-approved Laneige lip masks. However, the retailer didn't just stock Prime Day with hard-to-resist moisturizers, toning devices and lip masks—it also has teeth whitening kits, whitening mouthwash and electric toothbrushes galore.
It's the last day of the Amazon Prime Day sale, so take this as your sign to finally commit to trying a new electric toothbrush and a new teeth whitening treatment. After all, you might as well use your Prime membership to amp up your oral health and get free two-day, one-day or even same-day shipping on select products.
Best Prime Day Deals on Teeth Whitening Products
Grab the GLO Brilliant Complete Teeth Whitening System Kit that's designed by celeb dentist Dr. Jonathan B. Levine. Of course, there is also easy-to-use Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light that has over 13,000 glowing reviews. One Amazon reviewer can already testify that the Crest Whitestrips are fast-acting, saying, "I am y though the treatment and my teeth are already white.. can’t wait for the end result."
The OG of at-home teeth whitening has come a long way. Crest Whitestrips are safe on enamel and use the same whitening ingredients as your dentist. In this teeth whitening kit, the Whitestrips also come with a light that helps enhance the power of the strips, and in just seven days, your friends might have to pop on sunglasses every time you smile.
The iSmile Teeth Whitening Kit uses a gel and LED light-activated whitening technology to remove stains from wine, coffee, soda and smoking in just eight days. Amazon customers love the results—it has more than 24,000 stellar reviews.
Customers are pretty impressed by the Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit. This home teeth whitening kit doesn't come with a lot gear and it's great for whitening on-the-go, which means you can keep the wand in your purse so you can whiten when you want.
The Smile Twice story began while on a volunteer mission in Eleuthera, Bahamas with Lenny Kravitz in 2015. Their mission? To provide free full-service oral care to a community of people without proper access to health care—many of whom suffer from both physical and emotional pain due to their oral hygiene. From teeth whitening and cavity prevention to enamel strength and sensitivity protection, this toothpaste duo delivers. Antioxidant-rich vitamins A, C, & E and aloe vera do more to help soothe gums, promote wellness and create a lasting, healthy environment in your mouth.
Dentist to the stars Dr. Jonathan B. Levine invented this at-home bleaching mouth tray that uses heat and LED light to give you a sparkly smile in just five days. This whitening product has zero effect on your sensitive teeth. The professional-grade teeth whitening kit is like making a visit to your dentist, but you can whiten teeth from the couch while you watch Netflix.
The Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen includes two precision brush pens that seamlessly coat each tooth. The clickable top also makes it easier to apply the whitening solution.
Apply the Crest whitening strips and use them with the light once a day for an hour to start seeing whiter teeth in about 10 days. The kit uses blue light technology to brighten your teeth, and the complete results last up to 36 months.
Best Prime Day Deals on Electric Toothbrushes
Shop electric toothbrush deals from best-selling brands like Colgate, Oral-B, Burst and even Philips Sonicare. There are even portable electric toothbrush options from SmileDirectClub, which makes packing for all of your work trips and beach getaways a lot easier.
Connect this Oral-B smart electric toothbrush with your phone to get feedback on your brushing habits so that you can improve your tooth, gum and tongue health. The FlossAction brush head uses micropulses to clean between your teeth without manually flossing your teeth.
Burst's Electric Toothbrush has a charcoal sonic toothbrush head, which means it uses charcoal to naturally whiten your teeth. Thanks to the 33,000 sonic vibrations on this Burst toothbrush, your gums are a lot less likely to bleed. In fact, this electric toothbrush also has a brushing mode specifically for sensitive teeth and sensitive gums.
The color-changing lights signify when you're brushing too hard versus when you're using the right sensitivity. Plus, the brush bristles are crafted for a deep clean.
Hum by Colgate is a smart sonic toothbrush system that allows you to personalize your oral care. This Colgate product automatically puts some extra care into spots that need a bit more bristle work, and you can customize the sonic vibrations to a more suitable setting (for sensitive areas like the gum line). Plus, this bluetooth sonic toothbrush allows you to earn rewards to incentivize you to keep your teeth clean and healthy.
This 3-in-1 travel set was made for everyone with wanderlust. The SmileDirectClub Electric Toothbrush comes complete with a travel case and a mirror mount (so you can make sure your teeth always look pristine).
With Position Detection, this Oral-B electric toothbrush lets you know when you've already brushed a part of your tooth. That tech is super helpful, especially when you have your next dentist appointment on the horizon.
Treat your teeth to this deep-cleaning Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush, and spare your wallet at the same time. It comes with four smart brush head types that pair with the perfect brushing mode, so brushing is less of a chore.
That's right: You can get 50% off this AI-powered Oral-B electric toothbrush during Prime Day 2022. This toothbrush gives you daily updates on your brushing habits so that you can constantly improve your oral health.
This Burst electric toothbrush has a built-in 2-minute timer that's approved by dentists. Thanks to the 33,000 sonic vibrations per minute, this electric toothbrush is designed to give you healthier gums and reduce bleeding—a relief for everyone with sensitive teeth and gums.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Prime Day 2022: The 37 Best Deals to Shop Now
The Revlon Hair Dryer Brush Is On Sale for 52% Off at Amazon
This Best-Selling Deep Tissue Massage Gun Is Up to 68% Off at Amazon
Prime Day Headphone and Earbud Deals: Save Big on AirPods, Bose, Beats
Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022: Get up to 50% Off Cooling Mattresses