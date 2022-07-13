Is there anything better than showing off your healthy white teeth in all your candid summer photos? To help achieve your best smile (and improve your gum health), Amazon Prime Day has dozens of discounts on best-selling electric toothbrushes and teeth whitening products. Since it's the last day of the two-day Prime Day sale, it's the last chance to save on portable Colgate Optic Teeth Whitening Pens, Crest 3D Whitestrips and more.

Amazon kicked off Prime Day with more than enough epic beauty deals to stock your bathroom shelves and countertop. If you're like us, you love checking out markdowns on celeb-loved NuFace toning devices and Sydney Sweeney-approved Laneige lip masks. However, the retailer didn't just stock Prime Day with hard-to-resist moisturizers, toning devices and lip masks—it also has teeth whitening kits, whitening mouthwash and electric toothbrushes galore.

It's the last day of the Amazon Prime Day sale, so take this as your sign to finally commit to trying a new electric toothbrush and a new teeth whitening treatment. After all, you might as well use your Prime membership to amp up your oral health and get free two-day, one-day or even same-day shipping on select products.

Best Prime Day Deals on Teeth Whitening Products

Grab the GLO Brilliant Complete Teeth Whitening System Kit that's designed by celeb dentist Dr. Jonathan B. Levine. Of course, there is also easy-to-use Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light that has over 13,000 glowing reviews. One Amazon reviewer can already testify that the Crest Whitestrips are fast-acting, saying, "I am y though the treatment and my teeth are already white.. can’t wait for the end result."

iSmile Teeth Whitening Kit Amazon iSmile Teeth Whitening Kit The iSmile Teeth Whitening Kit uses a gel and LED light-activated whitening technology to remove stains from wine, coffee, soda and smoking in just eight days. Amazon customers love the results—it has more than 24,000 stellar reviews. $40 $25 Buy Now

Twice Remineralizing Whitening Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth (3-Pack) Amazon Twice Remineralizing Whitening Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth (3-Pack) The Smile Twice story began while on a volunteer mission in Eleuthera, Bahamas with Lenny Kravitz in 2015. Their mission? To provide free full-service oral care to a community of people without proper access to health care—many of whom suffer from both physical and emotional pain due to their oral hygiene. From teeth whitening and cavity prevention to enamel strength and sensitivity protection, this toothpaste duo delivers. Antioxidant-rich vitamins A, C, & E and aloe vera do more to help soothe gums, promote wellness and create a lasting, healthy environment in your mouth. $22 $17 Buy Now

GLO Brilliant Complete Teeth Whitening System Kit Amazon GLO Brilliant Complete Teeth Whitening System Kit Dentist to the stars Dr. Jonathan B. Levine invented this at-home bleaching mouth tray that uses heat and LED light to give you a sparkly smile in just five days. This whitening product has zero effect on your sensitive teeth. The professional-grade teeth whitening kit is like making a visit to your dentist, but you can whiten teeth from the couch while you watch Netflix. $200 $149 Buy Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Apply the Crest whitening strips and use them with the light once a day for an hour to start seeing whiter teeth in about 10 days. The kit uses blue light technology to brighten your teeth, and the complete results last up to 36 months. $70 $40 Buy Now

Best Prime Day Deals on Electric Toothbrushes

Shop electric toothbrush deals from best-selling brands like Colgate, Oral-B, Burst and even Philips Sonicare. There are even portable electric toothbrush options from SmileDirectClub, which makes packing for all of your work trips and beach getaways a lot easier.

Burst Electric Toothbrush Amazon Burst Electric Toothbrush Burst's Electric Toothbrush has a charcoal sonic toothbrush head, which means it uses charcoal to naturally whiten your teeth. Thanks to the 33,000 sonic vibrations on this Burst toothbrush, your gums are a lot less likely to bleed. In fact, this electric toothbrush also has a brushing mode specifically for sensitive teeth and sensitive gums. $90 $50 Buy Now

Hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit Amazon Hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit Hum by Colgate is a smart sonic toothbrush system that allows you to personalize your oral care. This Colgate product automatically puts some extra care into spots that need a bit more bristle work, and you can customize the sonic vibrations to a more suitable setting (for sensitive areas like the gum line). Plus, this bluetooth sonic toothbrush allows you to earn rewards to incentivize you to keep your teeth clean and healthy. $39 $20 Buy Now

