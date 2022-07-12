Roomba vacuums have become one of the most popular and easy to use vacuum cleaners. While spending most of your work week at home you're probably aware of how dusty hard floors can get and looking for a convenient way to keep them clean. If you're wishing to have an the opportunity to save on a new robot vacuum, Amazon Prime Day has a ton of discounts ﻿on Roomba's best-selling models right now that match the unbeatable savings. The cult-favorite Roombas are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with Amazon Prime Day. The retailer has these robot vacuums on sale for up to 50% off.

As you might imagine, robot vacuums tend to cost more than manual models. They seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet and some even come with their own self-cleaning stations. Considering robot vacuum cleaners can cost upwards of $500, now is a great time to take advantage of Amazon's Prime Day deals on Roomba vacuums and make cleaning the house a breeze.

Ahead, clean smarter with the best Roomba vacuums on Amazon. And if you're searching for a handheld vacuum, check out the highly-rated Toppin Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner that is 20% off for Prime Day 2022.

The Best Roomba Vacuum Deals

iRobot Roomba i7+ Best Buy iRobot Roomba i7+ Let this Roomba do the hard work for you. This model from iRobot will not only vacuum the floors of your home, but it'll also empty itself for up to 60 days. $1,000 $500 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past. $600 $564 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i6+ Best Buy iRobot Roomba i6+ When messes happen, just say, “Tell Roomba to clean under the kitchen table.” The vacuum's smart navigation maps specific objects in your home, guiding it to the mess, right when the mess happens. $800 $740 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture. $350 $299 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba s9+ Amazon iRobot Roomba s9+ The most powerful and smartest Roomba yet with 40x the suction power. Clip the Amazon coupon to get $100 off. $1,500 $899 WITH COUPON Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 614 Amazon iRobot Roomba 614 With over 9,100 global ratings, this Roomba vacuum picks up all the dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. $200 $180 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges. $274 $250 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on TVs — Shop Samsung, Fire TVs, LG and More

Amazon Prime Day Samsung Deals: 12 Can't-Miss Sales on Galaxy Phones, Tablets and More

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything You Need to Know and Early Prime Day Deals to Shop Now

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Smart Home Deals: Save Big on Fire TVs, Tablets, and More

Amazon Prime Day Samsung Deals: Save Up to $1,000 on Samsung’s Frame TV

Amazon Prime Day Is Finally Here: Shop the 20 Best Deals Across Tech, Clothing, Home, and Beauty

The Best Amazon Prime Day Home Deals — Decor, Furniture, and More

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop These Mattress Deals on Casper, Linenspa, Nectar and More

Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals: Score TVs, iPads, Macbooks and More

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop The Best Tech Deals for Your Home

Amazon Prime Day Is Overflowing With Furniture Deals: Refresh Your Home With These 15 Finds Up to 80% Off

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on LG OLED TVs and More

The Best Amazon Prime Day Home Deals — Decor, Furniture, and More

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Vitamix Deals

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals Worth Shopping Now

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop Deals on Air Conditioner Units

Apple Watch Prime Day Deals: The Apple Watch Series 7 Hits Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Tech Deals on Tablets, TV's, & More

Reviewers Are Obsessed With This Dyson Vacuum Lookalike From Amazon

Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals You Can Already Shop Now