Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, which is why anyone who has a home gym is happy to take advantage of any piece of fitness equipment or activewear that makes their workout just a bit more enjoyable. Whether you stay active to destress after work or you're looking to build some muscle mass this season, Amazon has Black Friday-level deals on fitness gear, weights and even activewear right now.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is officially here, and now is the time to grab a new folding treadmill for over 30% off, a discounted pair of buttery soft Colorfulkoala leggings, or any other stellar fitness deals. Regardless of your fitness goals, you can switch up your usual cardio or aerobic routine with deals on massage guns, wrist weights, leggings and even earbuds.

Below, shop the best deals on top-rated fitness equipment and clothes going on now during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods won't directly help you tone your core or build your stamina, but they will motivate you to stay active. $249 $170 Buy Now

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill Amazon NordicTrack T Series Treadmill This NordicTrack T Series Treadmill is designed with EasyLift Assist so it can be folded up anytime and won't take up much space in your home. $649 $454 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch Keep track of your ECG using the Samsung Health Monitor App. Plus, this versatile Samsung Galaxy Watch4 also keeps track of your sleep cycle to help you rest easier after a strenuous workout. $250 $174 Buy Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day Activewear Deals

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloé Kardashian's Workout Shoes Are On Sale for Amazon Prime Day

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Apple Watches

Khloé Kardashian's Motivational Water Bottle Is on Sale for $13 at Amazon Prime Day

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

Prime Day Deals on Massage Guns & Devices: This Best-Selling Deep Tissue Massage Gun Is Up to 68% Off

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Vitamix Deals

Prime Day Headphone and Earbud Deals: Save Big on AirPods, Bose, Beats

The Best Biker Shorts for Summer on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

TikTok Is in Love With This Lululemon Belt Bag - Shop The Look

The Best Breathable Face Masks for Your Summer Workouts in 2022

These Affordable Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of Lululemon Align