Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, which is why anyone who has a home gym is happy to take advantage of any piece of fitness equipment or activewear that makes their workout just a bit more enjoyable. Whether you stay active to destress after work or you're looking to build some muscle mass this season, Amazon has Black Friday-level deals on fitness gear, weights and even activewear right now.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 officially takes place on July 12 and 13, but you don't have to wait until Prime Day next month to grab a new folding treadmill for over 30% off, a discounted pair of buttery soft Colorfulkoala leggings, or any other stellar fitness deals. Regardless of your fitness goals, you can switch up your usual cardio or aerobic routine with deals on massage guns, folding treadmills, leggings and even earbuds.

Below, shop early deals on top-rated fitness equipment and clothes before Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts next month.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch Keep track of your ECG using the Samsung Health Monitor App. Plus, this versatile Samsung Galaxy Watch4 also keeps track of your sleep cycle to help you rest easier after a strenuous workout. $250 $220 Buy Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day Activewear Deals

RELATED CONTENT:

Casetify x 'Sailor Moon' Collab Features Guardians for Your Phone

Shop the Most Breathable Face Masks That Are Perfect for Hot Weather

Spanx's Sold-Out Shorts Are Back for Summer — And In New Colors

The Best Summer Dresses to Shop Now — Starting at Just $30

These Affordable Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of Lululemon Align

The Best Deals to Shop Now on Keurig's Top-Rated Coffee Makers