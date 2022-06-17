Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals: Shop Early Sales on AirPods, Treadmills, Activewear and More
Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, which is why anyone who has a home gym is happy to take advantage of any piece of fitness equipment or activewear that makes their workout just a bit more enjoyable. Whether you stay active to destress after work or you're looking to build some muscle mass this season, Amazon has Black Friday-level deals on fitness gear, weights and even activewear right now.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 officially takes place on July 12 and 13, but you don't have to wait until Prime Day next month to grab a new folding treadmill for over 30% off, a discounted pair of buttery soft Colorfulkoala leggings, or any other stellar fitness deals. Regardless of your fitness goals, you can switch up your usual cardio or aerobic routine with deals on massage guns, folding treadmills, leggings and even earbuds.
Below, shop early deals on top-rated fitness equipment and clothes before Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts next month.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals
Apple AirPods won't directly help you tone your core or build your stamina, but they will motivate you to stay active.
This Schwinn exercise bike comes with a 1-year JRNY Membership, so you can improve your fitness level and even get feedback about your workout routines.
Theragun Prime is an excellent entry-level massage gun with clever. It is designed to have an ergonomic grip so you can hold the device without getting fatigued or straining your wrists, hands or arms.
This foam roller is great for exercising your core muscles or stretching before and after your workouts.
Add a bit of fun to your workout routine with this weighted hula hoop.
For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.
Keep track of your ECG using the Samsung Health Monitor App. Plus, this versatile Samsung Galaxy Watch4 also keeps track of your sleep cycle to help you rest easier after a strenuous workout.
The Bowflex SelectTech 552 includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. A 1-year JRNY Membership comes included with this adjustable dumbbell, too.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Activewear Deals
A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours.
Designed to complement your curves and flatter your figure, Colorfulkoala makes some of Amazon's most-loved leggings. They even have a hidden waistband pocket for your essentials.
Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretch fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
Ultraboosts are best-in-class running shoes for women, built for maximum comfort and energy return on all types of runs.
Score nearly 30% off a pair of high-performance running shoes with a smooth, flexible ride.
Look cute for your next workout in these Lizzo-approved leggings.
These classic 3-Stripe leggings have a high-rise waist and a soft, stretchy cotton build keep you moving in comfort.
RELATED CONTENT:
Casetify x 'Sailor Moon' Collab Features Guardians for Your Phone
Shop the Most Breathable Face Masks That Are Perfect for Hot Weather
Spanx's Sold-Out Shorts Are Back for Summer — And In New Colors
The Best Summer Dresses to Shop Now — Starting at Just $30
These Affordable Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of Lululemon Align
The Best Deals to Shop Now on Keurig's Top-Rated Coffee Makers