Think Amazon has had its fill of heroic, ex-military protagonists pulled from popular book series? You don't know Jack.

The streaming service announced on Tuesday at the Television Critics' Association press tour that they've greenlit a Jack Reacher series based on Lee Child's books about the former Army Major who finds a calling in investigating suspicious -- and often dangerous -- situations. The first season of the series will be based on Child's first Jack Reacher novel, Killing Floor.

"Lee Child's Jack Reacher book series is a global phenomenon with one of entertainment's most well-known heroes, and a perfect fit for Amazon Studios' slate of bold, character-driven series," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. "We look forward to expanding the Jack Reacher universe and bringing more thrilling action to our Amazon Prime Video audience."

The character has previously been the subject of two feature films -- Jack Reacher and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back -- starring Tom Cruise as the titular hero. As for who they might cast to fill Reacher's "big, big shoes" in the series (the books describe the character as 6'5" and around 250 pounds), Salke said the production is committed to an exhaustive and possibly lengthy search to find the right lead.

"We really are determined to find someone to embody that character," she noted during Tuesday's panel. "So you may see us take our time to truly find that person, whether they exist in our purview or they are a new discovery."

The series is set to be executive produced by Nick Santora, who will serve as writer and showrunner alongside executive producers Child, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Christopher McQuarrie.

