Shopping

Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts: Save Up To 57% Off Designer Watches

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Designer Watches
Westend61/Getty Images

Valentine's Day is just a few days away! If you're looking to give someone the gift of time, Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale has tons of markdowns on designer watches -- you can find deals for up to 57% off top watch brands such as Apple, Garmin, Movado, Bulova, Fossil, Kate Spade, and more. We gathered the best deals on watches for both the women and men in your life.

From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs to smart watches, you're sure to find a good deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's deals selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for dads, husbands, wives, brothers, new moms and other loved ones. 

Beyond watches, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your spring essentials. 

Ahead, shop big deals on the best designer watches, and keep checking back with ET as we bring you the best watch deals, markdowns and deep discounts from Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale.

Women's Watches

Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
The Series 7 features the largest, most advanced display and better durability than Apple's previous smartwatch models. 
$400$349
Fossil Women's Riley Stainless Steel Crystal-Accented Multifunction Quartz Watch
Fossil Women's Riley Stainless Steel Crystal-Accented Multifunction Quartz Watch
Amazon
Fossil Women's Riley Stainless Steel Crystal-Accented Multifunction Quartz Watch
A sophisticated bracelet watch made by Fossil that can be worn any season. Take this watch to your local fossil store for free engraving.
$145$86
Kate Spade New York Women's Holland Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch
Kate Spade New York Women's Holland Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Women's Holland Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch
Kate Spade New York Women's Holland Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch is perfect for a polished and chic look. This Kate Spade watch is available in 18 different colors and styles for any look.
$178$113
Nine West Women's Strap Watch
Nine West Women's Strap Watch
Amazon
Nine West Women's Strap Watch
If you're looking for a simple watch that makes a statement, this Nine West Women's Strap Watch is exactly what you need (especially at this price).
$37$22
Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch
Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch
Get 57% off this Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch. With almost 6,000 reviews, this watch is a popular watch available in 16 different colors and styles.
$65$28
Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch
Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch
Amazon
Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch
The Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch is crafted in silver and gold-tone featuring blue sunray dial with Roman numerals indices, a date window and three chronograph subdials.
$250$135
Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents
Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents
Amazon
Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents
This Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch is crafted with Swarovski Crystal accents with a mother-of-pearl dial. It's an elegant gift that will stun.   
$325$280
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color from Nine West. This watch features rose-gold hands and markers.
$37$27
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch
Whether you're shopping for your sweetheart or yourself, this contemporary Rebecca Minkoff watch is a stunning gift that goes with any outfit. 
$78
Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch
Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch
Amazon
Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch
This Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch is boyfriend-style watch with slender hour markers featuring printed logo at center dial and ivory resin center links on bracelet. 
$65$30
Guess 38MM Sport Watch
Guess 38MM Sport Watch
Amazon
Guess 38MM Sport Watch
A gorgeous watch at a gorgeous price makes the perfect gift. 
$115$103

Watches for Men

Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
The Series 7 features the largest, most advanced display and better durability than Apple's previous smartwatch models. 
$400$349
Movado Men's Swiss-Quartz Watch
Movado Men's Swiss-Quartz Watch
Amazon
Movado Men's Swiss-Quartz Watch
This iconic Movado Swiss-Quartz Watch features a gold-plated over stainless steel strap for an elegant and timeless look.
$595$380
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google.
$295
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Amazon
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
This slim and stylish timepiece from Michael Kors is eye-catching without being gaudy. This watch is available in 16 different colors.
$200
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
This watch from Tommy Hilfiger is sporty, classy and a great value. 
$210$110
Bulova Moonwatch
Bulova Moonwatch 96B258
Amazon
Bulova Moonwatch
The Bulova Moonwatch is designed for someone who appreciates style and status. This classy timepiece is a special edition to celebrate its partnership with NASA to make time devices for 46 missions. 
$675$638
Garmin Vívoactive 3
Garmin Vívoactive 3
Amazon
Garmin Vívoactive 3
Enjoy contactless payments, built-in sports apps and more with this Garmin Vívoactive 3 smartwatch. 
$145
Bulova Dress Watch
Bulova Dress Watch
Amazon
Bulova Dress Watch
This stainless steel Bulova watch with leather strap is where sophistication and practical meet. This watch is from Bulova's Classic Collection.   
$206
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
Amazon
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
A classic watch at a price you can't beat. 
$62$43
Fossil Men's Townsman Stainless Steel and Leather Casual Quartz Chronograph Watch
Fossil Men's Townsman Stainless Steel and Leather Casual Quartz Chronograph Watch
Amazon
Fossil Men's Townsman Stainless Steel and Leather Casual Quartz Chronograph Watch
A timeless watch crafted with genuine luggage brown leather. This Fossil watch will make the perfect gift.
$139$74
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin vívomove 3S, Hybrid Smartwatch
Amazon
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well for this activity tracker. 
$250$150

RELATED CONTENT:

34 of the Most Loved Valentine's Day Gifts on Amazon

30 Sweet Valentine's Day Gifts to Shop on Amazon

Valentine's Day Guide 2022: Shop the Best Gifts to Buy for Loved Ones

Amazon Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Amazon Valentine's Day Sale: Best Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry

25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25

The Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

The 7 Best Flower Deals for Valentine's Day That Will Arrive by February 14

Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for the Special Man in Your Life

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts

The Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men

The Best Valentine’s Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

20 Sweet Valentine's Day Gifts to Shop on Amazon

The Most Gorgeous Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget

The Best Early Presidents Day Mattress Sales 2022: Nectar, Casper, Mattress Firm and More

The Best Samsung Deals to Save on QLED TVs, Galaxy Phones, Tablets and More