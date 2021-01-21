Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals are here just in time to shop for your sweetheart and it is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Take up to 70% off top watch brands such as Apple, Garmin, Movado and more.

From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs to smart watches, you're sure to find a good sale deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among the Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for dads, new moms, recent grads and anyone celebrating a birthday.

The Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Uggs, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are participating in the Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals event. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

Even more major deals, markdowns and discounts are live during the Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals event across fashion categories including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sne akers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, winter jackets, athleisure, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, kids and baby gear, jackets, underwear, bras, luggage, fitness trackers and jewelry.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for Valentine's Day gifts, birthday presents, gifts for beauty lovers, gifts for your galentines or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, a friend or something for yourself, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop big deals on the best designer watches, and keep checking back with ET Style as we bring you the best deals, markdowns and deep discounts from the Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals sale.

Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap A classic watch with a nice leather strap, this Rebecca Minkoff timepiece features a gold plated case with black leather strap and silver-white sunray dial with crystal markers. $74 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Amazon Kate Spade New York Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch This Kate Spade smartwatch is both functional and fashionable. The black stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. Also, you view notifications from any messaging system or app, accept calls, create reminders and control your music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant. $237 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $339) Buy Now

Tommy Hilfiger Rose Gold-Tone Watch Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Rose Gold-Tone Watch A glamorous watch by Tommy Hilfiger, this timeless timepiece features a rose gold band -- perfect for Valentine's Day. Whoever wears this can expect a lot of compliments. $119 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Bulova Dress Watch Amazon Bulova Dress Watch This stainless steel Bulova watch with leather strap is where sophistication and practical meet. This watch is from Bulova's Classic Collection. $275 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch Amazon Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch The Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch is crafted in silver and gold-tone featuring blue sunray dial with Roman numerals indices, a date window and three chronograph subdials. $119 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Bulova Moonwatch Amazon Bulova Moonwatch The Bulova Moonwatch is designed for someone who appreciates style and status. This classy timepiece is a special edition to celebrate its partnership with NASA to make time devices for 46 missions. $564 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $675) Buy Now

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Amazon Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google. $240 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295) Buy Now

Garmin Vívoactive 3 Amazon Garmin Vívoactive 3 Enjoy contactless payments, built-in sports apps and more with this Garmin Vívoactive 3 smartwatch. $129 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278) Buy Now

Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents Amazon Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents This Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch is crafted with Swarovski Crystal accents with a mother-of-pearl dial. It's an elegant gift that will stun. $221 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $325) Buy Now

Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google Movado Amazon Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google Movado The Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google is a smart and stylish watch powered by Google. $385 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $550) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch Whether you're shopping for your sweetheart or yourself this Valentine's Day, this contemporary Rebecca Minkoff watch is a stunning gift that goes with any outfit. $87 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $175) Buy Now

Nixon Clique Amazon Nixon Clique This Nixon Clique is a jewelry-style watch that combines sunray dials with a five-link band and stainless steel locking clasp. $75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $125) Buy Now

Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch Amazon Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch Fashion meets function in this Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Smartwatch with touch screen, smartphone compatibility and heart rate and activity tracking. $169 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278) Buy Now

Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch Amazon Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch This Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch is boyfriend-style watch with slender hour markers featuring printed logo at center dial and ivory resin center links on bracelet. $65 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Amazon Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well. $190 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249.99) Buy Now

Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch Amazon Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color from Nine West. $33 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) Amazon Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) This Apple Watch Series 3 is $169 and comes in either white or black. $169 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $199) Buy Now

