Shopping

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Save Up To 55% Off Designer Watches from Apple, Movado, Garmin & More

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Designer Watches
Westend61/Getty Images

Amazon's Big Winter Sale is here just in time to shop for your Spring fashion! The Amazon sale it is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Take up to 70% off top watch brands such as Apple, Garmin, Movado, Kate Spade and more.

From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs to smart watches, you're sure to find a good sale deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among the Amazon Big Winter Sale selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for dads, your husband, your wife, your brother, a special man, new moms, recent grads and anyone celebrating a birthday

The Amazon Big Winter Sale event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Uggs, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, SoludosSuperga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are participating in the Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals event. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

Even more major deals, markdowns and discounts are live during the Amazon Big Winter Sale event across fashion categories including electronics, home decortravel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, winter jackets, athleisureleggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, kids and baby gear, jackets, underwearbrasluggage, fitness trackers and jewelry.

Whether it's for Valentine's Day gifts, birthday presents, gifts for beauty lovers, gifts for new moms, spring break, or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, a friend or something for yourself, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

With their gift guide, check out more Winter deals and gifts on Amazon such as beauty gifts, diamond earrings, UGGs, designer handbags, designer shoes, boots, underwear, brasAmazon devices, Calvin Klein underwearelectronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more. 

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, shop big deals on the best designer watches, and keep checking back with ET Style as we bring you the best deals, markdowns and deep discounts from the Amazon Big Winter Sale.

Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 6
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 6
This New Apple Watch Series 6 gives you deeper insights on your fitness tracking --it monitors your oxygen, ECG, and steps all at once! The enhanced Apple watch has an Always-On Retina display larger than the last watch.  
$339 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $399)
Kate Spade New York Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade New York Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
This Kate Spade smartwatch is both functional and fashionable. The black stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. Also, you view notifications from any messaging system or app, accept calls, create reminders and control your music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant.
$169 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $339)
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
A classic watch with a nice leather strap, this Rebecca Minkoff timepiece features a gold plated case with black leather strap and silver-white sunray dial with crystal markers.
$74 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)
Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents
Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents
Amazon
Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents
This Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch is crafted with Swarovski Crystal accents with a mother-of-pearl dial. It's an elegant gift that will stun.   
$221 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $325)
Bulova Dress Watch
Bulova Dress Watch
Amazon
Bulova Dress Watch
This stainless steel Bulova watch with leather strap is where sophistication and practical meet. This watch is from Bulova's Classic Collection.   
$206.25 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $275)
Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch
Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch
Amazon
Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch
The Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch is crafted in silver and gold-tone featuring blue sunray dial with Roman numerals indices, a date window and three chronograph subdials.
$156 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250)
Bulova Moonwatch
Bulova Moonwatch 96B258
Amazon
Bulova Moonwatch
The Bulova Moonwatch is designed for someone who appreciates style and status. This classy timepiece is a special edition to celebrate its partnership with NASA to make time devices for 46 missions. 
$549 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $675)
Michael Kors Access Gen 4 MKGO Smartwatch- Lightweight Touchscreen Powered with Wear OS by Google
Michael Kors Access Gen 4 MKGO Smartwatch- Lightweight Touchscreen Powered with Wear OS by Google with Heart Rate, GPS, NFC, and Smartphone Notifications
Amazon
Michael Kors Access Gen 4 MKGO Smartwatch- Lightweight Touchscreen Powered with Wear OS by Google
This Michael Kors Access Gen 4 MKGO Smartwatch- Lightweight Touchscreen Powered with Wear OS by Google is a watch, fitness tracker, weather, alarm, calendar, GPS, pedometer, heart rate monitor all wrapped up on one!
$196 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $365)
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google.
$215 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295)
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch
Whether you're shopping for your sweetheart or yourself, this contemporary Rebecca Minkoff watch is a stunning gift that goes with any outfit. 
$87 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $175)
Garmin Vívoactive 3
Garmin Vívoactive 3
Amazon
Garmin Vívoactive 3
Enjoy contactless payments, built-in sports apps and more with this Garmin Vívoactive 3 smartwatch. 
$114 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Marc Jacobs Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap
Marc Jacobs Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap
This Marc Jacobs Hybrid smart watch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more.  
$175 AT AMAZON
Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Fashion meets function in this Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Smartwatch with touch screen, smartphone compatibility and heart rate and activity tracking. 
$149 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm)
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm)
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm)
This Apple Watch Series 3 is $169 and comes in either white or black.
$169 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $199)
Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch
Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch
Amazon
Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch
This Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch is boyfriend-style watch with slender hour markers featuring printed logo at center dial and ivory resin center links on bracelet. 
$52 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin vívomove 3S, Hybrid Smartwatch
Amazon
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well for this activity tracker. Shop now to get it for $80 off the original price. 
$170 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250)
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color from Nine West. 
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)

 

RELATED CONTENT:

265 Best Amazon Deals: Save On Kate Spade, Apple, UGG, Echo, Roku, Samsung, Fitbit, Turbo Tax, & More

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Save Up To 50% Off Designer Shoes -- UGG, Frye, Calvin Klein, Adidas and More

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Deals on Sneakers from Adidas, Nike & More

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Deals on Men's Clothing

Amazon's Big Winter Sale on Designer Sunglasses -- Up to 55% Off

The Best Jewelry Gifts on Amazon

Best Amazon Winter Deals on Underwear -- Save Up To 50% Off Calvin Klein, Hanes, Hanky Panky & More

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Kate Spade Deals on Handbags, Wallets, Sunglasses, Jewelry & More

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: 38 Best Deals on Beauty, Skincare and Hair Products Under $35

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Designer Dresses

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbag Styles

The Best Etsy Jewelry -- Shop Unique Handmade Jewelry

The Best Engagement Rings for All Budgets

 