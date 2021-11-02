Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals: Save Up To 55% Off Designer Watches

Holiday shopping has begun! If you're looking to give someone the gift of time, Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale has tons of markdowns on designer watches -- you can find deals for up to 70% off top watch brands such as Apple, Garmin, Movado and more. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time

From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs to smart watches, you're sure to find a good deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's deals selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for dads, husbands, wives, brothers, new moms and other loved ones.

Beyond watches, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Ahead, shop big deals on the best designer watches, and keep checking back with ET Style as we bring you the best deals, markdowns and deep discounts from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale.

Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Amazon Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well for this activity tracker. $250 $191 Buy Now

Bulova Moonwatch Amazon Bulova Moonwatch The Bulova Moonwatch is designed for someone who appreciates style and status. This classy timepiece is a special edition to celebrate its partnership with NASA to make time devices for 46 missions. $675 $600 Buy Now

Bulova Dress Watch Amazon Bulova Dress Watch This stainless steel Bulova watch with leather strap is where sophistication and practical meet. This watch is from Bulova's Classic Collection. $275 $136 Buy Now

