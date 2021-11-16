Shopping

Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals: Save Up To 57% Off Designer Watches

By Amy Sheridan
Holiday shopping has begun! If you're looking to give someone the gift of time, Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale has tons of markdowns on designer watches -- you can find deals for up to 70% off top watch brands such as Apple, Garmin, Movado and more. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time

From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs to smart watches, you're sure to find a good deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's deals selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for dads, husbands, wives, brothers, new moms and other loved ones. 

Beyond watches, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save. 

Ahead, shop big deals on the best designer watches, and keep checking back with ET Style as we bring you the best deals, markdowns and deep discounts from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale.

Garmin Vívoactive 3
Garmin Vívoactive 3
Garmin Vívoactive 3
Enjoy contactless payments, built-in sports apps and more with this Garmin Vívoactive 3 smartwatch. 
$278$130
Bulova Dress Watch
Bulova Dress Watch
Bulova Dress Watch
This stainless steel Bulova watch with leather strap is where sophistication and practical meet. This watch is from Bulova's Classic Collection.   
$275$179
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
A classic watch with a nice leather strap, this Rebecca Minkoff timepiece features a gold plated case with black leather strap and silver-white sunray dial with crystal markers.
$150$74
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color from Nine West. 
$50$28
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
This watch from Tommy Hilfiger is sporty, classy and a great value. 
$210$89
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
This slim and stylish timepiece from Michael Kors is eye-catching without being gaudy. 
$195$138
Bulova Moonwatch
Bulova Moonwatch 96B258
Bulova Moonwatch
The Bulova Moonwatch is designed for someone who appreciates style and status. This classy timepiece is a special edition to celebrate its partnership with NASA to make time devices for 46 missions. 
$675$507
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch
Whether you're shopping for your sweetheart or yourself, this contemporary Rebecca Minkoff watch is a stunning gift that goes with any outfit. 
$175$87

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. 

Michael Kors Access Gen 4 MKGO Smartwatch- Lightweight Touchscreen Powered with Wear OS by Google
Michael Kors Access Gen 4 MKGO Smartwatch- Lightweight Touchscreen Powered with Wear OS by Google with Heart Rate, GPS, NFC, and Smartphone Notifications
Michael Kors Access Gen 4 MKGO Smartwatch- Lightweight Touchscreen Powered with Wear OS by Google
This Michael Kors Access Gen 4 MKGO Smartwatch- Lightweight Touchscreen Powered with Wear OS by Google is a watch, fitness tracker, weather, alarm, calendar, GPS, pedometer, heart rate monitor all wrapped up on one!
$365$165
Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch
Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch
Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch
The Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch is crafted in silver and gold-tone featuring blue sunray dial with Roman numerals indices, a date window and three chronograph subdials.
$250$162
Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents
Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents
Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents
This Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch is crafted with Swarovski Crystal accents with a mother-of-pearl dial. It's an elegant gift that will stun.   
$325$221
Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch
Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch
Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch
This Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch is boyfriend-style watch with slender hour markers featuring printed logo at center dial and ivory resin center links on bracelet. 
$65
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google.
$295$264
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin vívomove 3S, Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well for this activity tracker. 
$250$191
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
A classic watch at a price you can't beat. 
$62$43
Guess 38MM Sport Watch
Guess 38MM Sport Watch
Guess 38MM Sport Watch
A gorgeous watch at a gorgeous price makes the perfect gift. 
$115$107

