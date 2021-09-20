Shopping

Amazon's Fall Sale: Deals On Devices for the Home from Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More

By ETonline Staff
Fall is just a couple days away, but we're already feeling it. As the chilly weather moves in, we'll be spending more time at home and if you're looking for inexpensive solutions to refresh your home inside and out, you can find tons of discounts on devices for the home at Amazon's Fall Sale. Whether you need to do some home improvement, or you're looking to do minor tweaks to make working from home more comfortable, there's a wide range of products to make home a little more welcoming. Right now, we're seeing deals we haven't seen since Prime Day!

Amazon deals on the for the home products never disappoint. It has everything you need to tidy up your house and make it more homey with cozy furniture, cleaning and storage solutions, shelves, home electronics, kitchen tools and appliances and so much more! To make it easier to navigate the expansive variety of products with Amazon's Fall Sale, ET Style has combed through the catalog to select the best home goods to help perk up your living quarters. 

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Fall Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

ET's Favorite Amazon's Fall Sale on Devices for the Home: 

Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8
The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. 
$80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera
Amazon
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera
This wireless security camera works with Alexa to keep your home safe. Shop now to save $43. 
$197 (REGULARLY $240)
Facebook Portal Plus - Smart Video Calling 15.6” Touch Screen Display with Alexa - Black
Facebook Portal Plus - Smart Video Calling 15.6” Touch Screen Display with Alexa - Black
Amazon
Facebook Portal Plus - Smart Video Calling 15.6” Touch Screen Display with Alexa - Black
Make face-to-face interactions with far away loved ones simple with Facebook Portal Plus - Smart Video Calling 15.6” Touch Screen Display with Alexa.
$160 (REGULARLY $279)
BISSELL Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop
BISSELL Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop
Amazon
BISSELL Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop
Make spring cleaning a breeze with Bissell's Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop. It can be used indoors and outdoors. 
$130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
OGHom Steamer for Clothes
OGHom Steamer for Clothes
Amazon
OGHom Steamer for Clothes
Make sure your clothes are wrinkle-free when you head back to the office! This steamer for clothes is an Amazon bestseller. 
$26 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $31)
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple Airpods pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro With Apple AirPods Pro's active noise cancellation feature for immersive sound and sleek design, lets you take your music and conversations anywhere. These headphones are an Amazon #1 Best Seller and you can get them now for $29 off the original price. 
$200 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $249)
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
This smart speaker is the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. It features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. 
$60
YAHEETECH Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment
YAHEETECH Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment
Amazon
YAHEETECH Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment
If you're small space means cramped work from home conditions, your mind is about to be blow with the YAHEETECH Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment. During the day, the top extends for a comfortable desk top and when business closes, it returns to its coffee table function. 
$115 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180)
Auking Mini Projector 2020
AuKing Mini Projector 2020
Amazon
Auking Mini Projector 2020
The AuKing portable movie projector is perfect fit for playing videos, bingeing TV shows, sharing photos, watching football games and more. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives and the Xbox One to enjoy big games. 
$87 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110)
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Amazon
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV with built-in Amazon Fire is one of Amazon's bestselling products. 
$300
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Sterilizer Slow Cooker Rice Cooker Steamer Saute Yogurt Maker and Warmer 3 Quart 11 One-Touch Programs
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
You don't have to go big to get an instant dinner with Instant Pot's 3 qt Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. Not only can you use it as a yogurt maker and turn dried beans into cooked beans in a half hour, it also acts as a slow cooker. On top of that, its compact size is great for small kitchens. One rave review from a shopper said it changed her life. 
$66 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2
Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2
Amazon
Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2
If a smart plug isn't part of your smart home system yet, this is the one to try. You can connect it to Google Home or Alexa to turn lights and appliance on and off with voice control or remotely. 
$15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
SHW 55-Inch Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk
SHW 55-Inch Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk
Amazon
SHW 55-Inch Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk
Just because you're working from home doesn't mean you can't have a standing desk. Shop now to get this adjustable desk for more than $100 off the original price. 
$295 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $400)
SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf
SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf
Amazon
SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf
Make the most of your space with this simple under-sink organizer -- it's a game-changer.
$24 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Home- It Mop and Broom Holder
Home- It Mop and Broom Holder
Amazon
Home- It Mop and Broom Holder
Get a little bit of organizational help for spring cleaning with this mop and broom organizer.
$14 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
Homall 4 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets
Homall 4 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets
Amazon
Homall 4 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets
If working from home this spring means working from your backyard, this outdoor furniture set is a must-have. It's also an Amazon #1 Best Seller. 
$200 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $210)
Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven
Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven
This Yedi air fryer comes with everything needed for healthier meals: a rotisserie tong and rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, rotisserie steak cage, mesh basket and trays, oven mitts and even a recipe book.
$129 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer
SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer
Amazon
SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer
Sometimes, getting the kitchen perfectly organized is as simple as adding a rack to a cabinet. This one will keep all your cans in order. 
$25 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $33)
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
Amazon
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, this air fryer has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone.
$120 (REGULARLY $130)
The Original Toilet Night Light Gadget
The Original Toilet Night Light Gadget
Amazon
The Original Toilet Night Light Gadget
If you have kids, you already know The Original Toilet Night Light Gadget is a must-have. 
$10 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15)
Anker eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner
eufy by anker robot vac
Anker
Anker eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner
A robot vacuum can be a room saver during quarantine. If you don't have a robot to clean up after you yet, now's the time. Anker's Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac has more than 27,000 5-star reviews.  
$200 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229)
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Bloc
Amazon
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block
Available with black or white handles, this pairing and chef's knife set is a collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller and cutlery maker Cangshan. 
$250 (REGULARLY $300)
Ring Video Doorbell 3
Ring Doorbell with Video
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell 3
This Ring Doorbell is an upgrade from its original video doorbell with improved motion detection, but still gives you all the perks the original, like easy set up, mobile notifications and a rechargeable battery. 
$180
myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain
myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain
Amazon
myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain
You're buying peace of mind with this bluetooth enabled garage door opener. Among its features is an in-garage delivery key by Amazon (available in select areas -- check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo) so your packages can be delivered securely. 
$30 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)

