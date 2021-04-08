Shopping

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale for the Home: Deals on Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals for the Home
Amazon

After this winter and the pandemic, our spaces are a little worse for wear and in need of a little love as we ease into spring. Lucky for us, there are some inexpensive solutions: Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is exploding with deals for the home. Whether you're looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift or you need to do some home improvement of your own, Amazon's Mother's Day Sale has a range of stylish products to elevate any home environment. 

Amazon's for the home section has everything you need to tidy up your house and make it more homey with furniture, cleaning and storage solutions, shelves, home electronics, kitchen tools and appliances and so much more! To make it easier to navigate the expansive variety of products at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale, ET Style has combed through the catalog to select the best home goods to help perk up your living quarters. 

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale has much more than items for the home -- it's offering up deep discounts on select items in electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shortstravel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, spring jackets, athleisuredesigner dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized as well. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more. In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on things like home gym equipmentface masks for exercisingself-help booksmeal kitsskincarefitness trackersleggingsactivewearrunning shoes, and more! Whatever it is you need to make your home more comfortable, Amazon deals for the home are just a click away. 

Shop our top picks for the home from Amazon's Mother's Day Sale

Amazon
BISSELL Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop
Make spring cleaning a breeze with Bissell's Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop. It can be used indoors and outdoors. 
$140 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
Amazon
Vifah V1620 Atlantic 5-Foot Garden Bench
Having a garden bench makes taking a break during the day a little more pleasant. 
$190 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200)
Amazon
myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain
You're buying peace of mind with this bluetooth enabled garage door opener. Among its features is an in-garage delivery key by Amazon (available in select areas -- check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo) so your packages can be delivered securely. 
$30 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i3+ (3150) Robot Vacuum
Treat your home to the luxurious Roomba that vacuums on its own at the touch of a button, featuring reactive sensor technology, Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, powerful suction and automatic dirt disposal. 
$550 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $599)
Amazon
Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven
This Yedi air fryer comes with everything needed for healthier meals: a rotisserie tong and rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, rotisserie steak cage, mesh basket and trays, oven mitts and even a recipe book.
$115 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
eufy by anker robot vac
Anker
Anker eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Robot vacuums are a room saver during quarantine. If you don't have a robot to clean up after you yet, now's the time. Anker's Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac has more than 27,000 5-star reviews.  
$220 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229)
Amazon
Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (Charcoal) bundle
The Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot bundle is one of the amazing deals from Amazon right now. 
$90 AT AMAZON
Amazon
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV with built-in Amazon Fire was one of the best selling products on Prime Day this year. Right now, save 22% off the regular price while supplies last! 
$140 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180)
Amazon
Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2
If a smart plug isn't part of your smart home system yet, this is the one to try. You can connect it to Google Home or Alexa to turn lights and appliance on and off with voice control or remotely. 
$15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
Amazon
Trustech 1500W Portable Space Heater
This little heater gives off a lot of warmth! It's an Amazon Choice product and you can get it now for 25% off the regular price.
$34 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $52)
Amazon
IKICH Portable Ice Maker Machine for Countertop
This countertop ice maker is on the list of items you didn't know you needed. Whether you're having a barbecue or making slushies, making ice in as little as six minutes is like an instant party. 
$129 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180)
Amazon
SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf
Make the most of your space with this simple under-sink organizer -- it's a game-changer.
$25 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Amazon
SHW 55-Inch Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk
Just because you're working from home doesn't mean you can't have a standing desk. Shop now to get this adjustable desk for more than $100 off the original price. 
$246 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $400)
Amazon
Homall 4 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets
If working from home this spring means working from your backyard, this outdoor furniture set is a must-have. It's also an Amazon #1 Best Seller. 
$190 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $210)
Amazon
YAHEETECH Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment
If you're small space means cramped work from home conditions, your mind is about to be blow with the YAHEETECH Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment. During the day, the top extends for a comfortable desk top and when business closes, it returns to its coffee table function. 
$150 AT AMAZON
Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Sterilizer Slow Cooker Rice Cooker Steamer Saute Yogurt Maker and Warmer 3 Quart 11 One-Touch Programs
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
You don't have to go big to get an instant dinner with Instant Pot's 3 qt Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. Not only can you use it as a yogurt maker and turn dried beans into cooked beans in a half hour, it also acts as a slow cooker. On top of that, its compact size is great for small kitchens. One rave review from a shopper said it changed her life. 
$89 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Amazon
SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer
Sometimes, getting the kitchen perfectly organized is as simple as adding a rack to a cabinet. This one will keep all your cans in order. 
$25 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $33)
Lasko 755320 Ceramic Space Heater
Amazon
Lasko Ceramic Space Heater
If there's a corner in your house that needs heating up, the Lasko 755320 Ceramic Space Heater can subtly warm a room and keep it cozy until the weather warms up. 
$63 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $69)
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
This smart speaker is the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. It features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. 
$60 AT AMAZON
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8
The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. 
$110 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Terracotta Pots for Plants
Amazon
D'vine Dev Terracotta Pots for Plants
One of the easiest ways to perk up a room is with plants. These cute terracotta planters can be a classy home for your new greenery. Shop now to get them for 27% off the original price. 
$29 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $37)
Crosley Dansette Bermuda Portable Turntable
Amazon
Crosley Dansette Bermuda Portable Turntable with Aux-in and Bluetooth
Gift this stunningly nostalgic turntable with built-in Bluetooth receiver and full-range stereo speakers. 
$169 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $186)
Silverwood CPLF1267E Floor Lamp
Amazon
Silverwood CPLF1267E Floor Lamp, Black and Tan
There's no room that couldn't use a floor lamp. This one offers a mid-century tiki feel to brighten a room. Shop now to get it for 40% off the original price. 
$108 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $200)
Amazon
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, this air fryer has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone.
$120 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
AuKing Mini Projector 2020
Amazon
Auking Mini Projector 2020
The AuKing portable movie projector is perfect fit for playing videos, bingeing TV shows, sharing photos, watching football games and more. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives and the Xbox One to enjoy big games. 
$80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110)
Amazon
The Original Toilet Night Light Gadget
If you have kids, you already know The Original Toilet Night Light Gadget is a must-have. 
$9 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15)
Amazon
Home- It Mop and Broom Holder
Get a little bit of organizational help for spring cleaning with this mop and broom organizer.
$14 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Bloc
Amazon
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block
Available with black or white handles, this pairing and chef's knife set is a collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller and cutlery maker Cangshan. 
$230 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $300)
Apple Airpods pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro With Apple AirPods Pro's active noise cancellation feature for immersive sound and sleek design, lets you take your music and conversations anywhere. These headphones are an Amazon #1 Best Seller and you can get them now for $29 off the original price. 
$220 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $249)
Ring Doorbell with Video
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell 3
This Ring Doorbell is an upgrade from its original video doorbell with improved motion detection, but still gives you all the perks the original, like easy set up, mobile notifications and a rechargeable battery. 
$180 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229)

