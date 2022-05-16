Amber Heard is denying a claim that she defecated in her and ex-husband Johnny Depp's bed following a fight the couple had regarding her 30th birthday.

On Monday, Heard returned to the stand and addressed an alleged incident that occurred in 2016, where Heard allegedly pooped in her and Depp's bed after the couple spent the night prior fighting because he missed her birthday celebration.

The 36-year-old actress told the court that it was the couple’s Yorkshire Terrier, Boo, who defecated in the bed at her and Depp's former penthouse apartment in Los Angeles. Heard claimed the animal had bowel issues that stemmed from him allegedly consuming some of Depp’s marijuana as a puppy.

Heard explained that the dog had “bowel control issues for life,” and slept in the bed with the couple and their other Yorkie, Pistol. The actress claimed that while she was packing for her trip to the Coachella Valley Music Festival in Indio, California, she left Boo in the bed and he pooped in it.

Heard was asked by her defense attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, if the previous claims by Depp’s bodyguard, Sterling Jenkins, that it was a “horrible prank gone wrong” were true.

“First of all, I don’t think that’s funny,” Heard said. “I don't know what grown women does. I was at a crossroads of my life. I had just been attacked by my violent husband who I was desperately in love with. I wasn’t jovial….wasn’t in the pranking mood.”

On April 28, Jenkins addressed the story about Heard allegedly defecating on a bed in April 2016. Jenkins said he spoke to Heard about the alleged incident when he drove her to Coachella.

"We had a conversation pertaining to the surprise she left in the boss’ bed prior to leaving the apartment," Jenkins said, adding that Heard called it a "horrible practical joke gone wrong."

Amber explained that the statements made by Jenkins could not have been true, as she didn’t have the opportunity to sit next to him during the ride to Coachella.

“I was never alone with Mr. Sterling,” she said. “I sat in the very backseat with my friends next to me.”

When asked about her alleged drug use on the way to the festival, Heard confirmed that she did ingest mushrooms and MDMA.

“I took MDMA and shrooms at the time. Very shortly I realized how horrible of an idea it was,” she said. “I had intended to have a good time no matter what was going on in my life. I just wanted to be in bed and be held by my best friend. I didn’t want to stay. I wanted to leave.”

Heard testified that the night prior to the trip to Coachella, Depp missed her birthday celebrations after giving her the impression he would be there. The actress told the court that later, while they were in bed, Depp allegedly asked, “What’s your f**king problem now?”

Heard explained that she took the advice of a therapist to make sure Depp didn’t feel “attacked,” but said that she did tell Depp how she felt about him missing her party.

As a result, Heard alleged that the pair spent the rest of the evening engaged in a series of “verbal arguments,” and a “shoving match” that went from the main bedroom to the salon, and back to the main bedroom. Heard alleged that, at one point, Depp held her down and grabbed her by her pubic bone.

“I just remember saying, ‘Can we stop fighting like this? Can we stop doing this please?,'" she said in court. "I remember crying and feeling ridiculous. I’m embarrassed to say it now. He told me it’s what I f**king deserved. No one would never love me and I better get used to being alone.”

Heard added that after the fight was over, Depp apparently left the room. “I just see him briefly and he just screams at me, 'Happy f**king birthday,' and storms out," she claimed. "I walked downstairs and left a note as well."

During Heard's testimony, the date May 21, 2018 was brought up. The actress stated that, at that time, she had not been in communication with Depp for about a month, but said that when they finally did speak to one another, the actor allegedly made claims about the feces that was left in the bed in 2016.

“When I spoke to him, he was going on about scientists and DNA and feces and that he had some scientific DNA analysis done," she alleged. "As soon as I heard about the feces ... I thought he was out of his mind. Clearly the drinking is not getting better. The delusions are not getting better. So, I hung up from that phone call."

After that call, Heard said that she gave herself even more distance from the actor, but decided to speak to him again after her parents informed her that Depp's mother, Betty Sue, had died.

Heard claimed that after his mother died, Depp told her that he "really needed his wife," and so she decided to let him come over, but picked a time during the day to "mitigate" his drinking. Heard claimed that when Depp arrived, he was inebriated and incoherent, but that the conversation was nevertheless peaceful.

She went on to claim that Depp started talking about the feces in the bed. "I tried to point out how that didn’t make sense. He kept going on and on about it," she told the court. “I called my friend, thinking it would quell the delusion. If he hears my friend say that didn’t happen, to prove that this didn't happen, we could move on and talk about issues we weren’t talking about. His mom had just passed. I couldn’t believe he wanted to talk about feces.”

Heard retuned to the stand on Monday after the trial took a week-long hiatus. The Aquaman actress will next be cross-examined by Depp's legal team.

Ahead of that questioning, a spokesperson for Heard released a statement to ET.

"There’s an old saying by trial lawyers: when the facts are on your side, argue the facts. When the facts are not on your side, pound away on the podium," reads the message. "Today, we expect Depp's attorneys will instead pound away on the victim. We fear it will be equal parts shameful and desperate. And, the overwhelming evidence -- the truth -- is not on Depp's side. The one thing we suspect Depp's attorneys will avoid is the central issue of this trial: does Amber or any woman have the First Amendment Right of Freedom of Speech."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

