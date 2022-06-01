Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Verdict: Watch Expected Judgment Live on ET

The courtroom battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is coming to an end and ET is streaming it live as the verdict is read.

The court proceedings, in Fairfax, Virginia, are taking place Wednesday after witnesses close to Depp and Heard have taken the stand and given testimony regarding the former couple's tumultuous relationship.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over in response to an op-ed Heard wrote for the Washington Post in December 2018 about being the victim of domestic violence. Depp claims the op-ed cost him his career, and is looking to prove Heard's claims are untrue. Though Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the article, the suit claims that the piece "depends on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her." Depp has denied that he ever abused Heard.

Thus far, the trial has uncovered some unexpected revelations -- including the extent of their alleged marital fights, Depp's substance use and claims of Heard's volatile temperament.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

