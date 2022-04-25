Johnny Depp is facing off against Amber Heard in a contentious legal battle, where new information is coming to light and new accusations are being leveled during each day of the trial.

The defamation lawsuit, which was first filed in 2019, kicked off on April 11, with opening statements the following day that set the tone for the tumultuous courtroom battle that was about to commence. Depp's lawyers alleged that Heard was fabricating claims to cast her ex-husband in a bad light, and Heard's lawyers accused Depp of sexual violence during their marriage -- among other claims.

The lawsuit itself kicked off nearly six years after Heard first filed for divorce from Depp, on May 25, 2016, after 15 months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Days later, Heard was granted a temporary restraining order against Depp after an incident in which Heard claims Depp physically attacked her, which Depp has long denied.

As part of their divorce, which was finalized in January 2017, Depp was ordered to pay Heard $7 million, which she chose to instead have donated to several charities. But that would prove to be far from the end of the road for the former couple's legal sparring.

With Depp's $50 million defamation lawsuit in full swing, ET is breaking down what sparked the suit, and what has surfaced over the course of the courtroom battle.

The Beginning -- The Basis for The Lawsuit

Depp first filed his defamation lawsuit against Heard in March 2019, in response to an op-ed Heard wrote for the Washington Post in December 2018 about being the victim of domestic violence. The article itself did not mention Depp by name, however, their contentious 2016 divorce had been in the news over the previous two years.

In the suit, Depp claims that Heard's allegations of abuse against him were an "elaborate hoax." Depp alleges the op-ed caused damage to his career. He says he was dropped from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise four days after the op-ed was published.

Though Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the article, the suit claims that the piece "depends on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her." While Depp originally filed in 2019, the subsequent coronavirus pandemic pushed the case back significantly.

The Opening Statements

In the opening statements, which were broadcast on CourtTV, Heard's lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, claimed that Heard suffered abuse that "took many forms," including physical, emotional and psychological.

The headline for the online version of Heard's op-ed read "Amber Heard: I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change." Rottenborn claimed that Heard did not write the headline herself, nor was she given final approval for it. However, the attorney alleged of the headline, "Tragically, it's true."

"Amber did suffer sexual violence at the hands of Depp," Rottenborn claimed. "You will hear in the most graphic and horrifying terms about the violence that she suffered. You'll hear that straight from her. She will get on the stand and she will tell you that it happened."

Depp's rep refuted the claims in a statement to ET, sharing, "These fictitious claims were never made at the onset of Amber’s allegations in 2016, and only advantageously surfaced years later once she was sued for defamation after noting in her op-ed that she was a victim of 'sexual violence.' Words are key in a defamation case and conveniently, this allegation only came after that."

In her opening statement, Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez, reiterated the allegation that Heard fabricated her claims to elevate her own career and notoriety amid the height of the #MeToo Movement.

Johnny Depp's Sister Is the First to Testify

The actor's sister -- and personal manager -- Christi Dembrowski was the first person to take the stand to refute Heard's claims that Depp was abusive. According to Dembrowski, she witnessed Depp being physically abused and hurt by their mother, and claimed that Depp swore to never perpetrate that sort of violence. She also claimed that she'd not seen a reason to believe that Depp struggled with drugs or alcohol abuse.

However, on cross-examination, Dembrowski struggled to reconcile her defense of Depp's mental health with text messages she sent in which she expressed concern over his use of pain pills. One text, sent to Heard, read, "I love him so much but he needs help." Dembrowski claimed that was specifically in connection to his dependence on pain medication.

Dembrowski also claimed that Heard once called Depp, while married, “an old, fat man," Dembrowski claims that Heard got mad when Depp was offered advertising work for Dior, and allegedly told the actor, "They’re about class and style and you don’t have style."

Depp's Longtime Friend Isaac Baruch Defends the Actor in Emotional Testimony

Depp's longtime friend and neighbor Isaac Baruch took the stand on April 13, and claimed that he'd only ever seen the couple in two arguments -- once in person and once over the phone. Baruch claimed that Heard had told him once that Depp had thrown a phone and struck her in the face, but Baruch stated that he did not see any visible marks on Heard's face when he saw her the day after the alleged altercation.

Baruch also claims to have seen a security camera video of Heard practicing getting hit by a fake punch thrown by her sister while in the elevator at the building here Depp and Heard lived. Depp's lawyers have claimed this video shows Heard practicing for a real punch in the future as part of her alleged efforts to fabricate evidence of abuse.

Baruch got emotional as he defended his longtime friend and chastised Heard, stating, "His family has been completely wrecked by all of this stuff, and it’s not fair. It’s not right, what she did ... It’s insane."

However, Baruch -- who has known Depp since the 1980s and previously worked as the manager of Depp's nightclub, The Viper Room -- confirmed that he received profane texts from Depp regarding his ex in 2016, including one in which the actor said he hoped Heard's “rotting corpse is decomposing in the f**king trunk of a Honda Civic." Another text read, "That c*** ruined such a f**king cool life we had for a while."

Heard's Former Personal Assistant Claims She Was Verbally Abusive as a Boss

Day four of the trial, on April 14, saw Kate James, Heard's former personal assistant paint a rather negative picture of her ex-employer. James' testimony was part of a taped deposition that was played for the jury. She claimed that she never saw any evidence that Heard was abused or hurt by Depp, and that she was around nearly constantly as Heard's assistant.

She claimed that she was initially paid $25 per hour to be Heard's assistant -- a job she had from 2012 to 2015 -- and that her salary was raised to $50,000 per year, but only after Heard allegedly "screamed abuses" at her when she asked for a raise.

James claims that Heard was a "dramatic" person in general, and had seen the actress fly into a "blind rage." In contrast, she described Depp, upon her first meeting him, as "shy, peaceful, quiet" and said he behaved like "a total Southern Gentleman."

James further alleged that Heard once spit in her face while discussing the possibility of a raise, and claimed that Heard would have something akin to "manic episodes," allegedly calling James and texting incoherently at odd hours of the night. James claimed that Heard treated her own sister "like a dog that you kicked," and said she was once told by Heard's mother that she was "terrified" of her daughter.

Former Marriage Counselor Says Both Parties Were Aggressive

Laurel Anderson, a marriage counselor who saw the former couple for four sessions, took the stage on day four and shared her accounting of what she claims to have seen from the pair over the short time she worked with them.

Anderson said -- in a deposition taped in February and played in court on April 14 -- that the two engaged in "mutual abuse," where Heard would often initiate conflict, or respond to perceived insults or provocation by fighting. Anderson claimed that Depp would often try to deescalate fights and attempt to leave the situation, but Heard would amp up the argument.

"If [Depp] was going to leave her to deescalate the fight, she would strike him to keep him there," Anderson claimed. She also stated, "I think [Depp] may have initiated it on occasions too. That I am less sure on."

The Chef and the Finger Tip

Depp's personal doctor, Dr. David Kipper, and Depp's nurse, Debbie Lloyd, appeared in video depositions as court returned on Monday, where they testified about a 2015 incident in which the tip of Depp's middle finger was sliced off.

Lloyd said that she'd been told several different stories about how the incident happened -- including one account that claimed Heard threw a vodka bottle at Depp, which shattered on his hand and sliced his finger to the bone.

However, Kipper states that Depp himself took the blame for the incident. Depp and Heard were in Australia at the time, and Kipper testified that he and Lloyd had traveled with them to care for Depp as he struggled with addiction issues. Depp texted Kipper the night of the severing, and wrote "I cut the top of my middle finger off. What should I do? Except of course go to a hospital."

Kipper testified that he treated Depp's wounds and eventually took him to an emergency room. Kipper stated that, after a search, a chef on the premises found the tip of Depp's finger on the floor of the kitchen and it was successfully reattached.

Kipper also testified that, eventually, Heard also became his patient, and that he never saw any instances of physical abuse, nor did either party ever seek treatment for injuries that would have likely stemmed from domestic violence.

Depp Takes the Stand

The actor took the stand on April 19, and said that the allegations of abuse leveled against him "were not based in any species of truth."

"It was a complete shock," he said. "It just didn't need to go in that direction as nothing of the kind had ever happened. In the relationship, there were arguments and things of that nature, but never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life."

"The news of her accusations had sort of permeated the industry and then made its way through media and social media became quite a global, let's say, 'fact,' if you will," Depp testified. "Since I knew that there was no truth to it whatsoever, I felt it my responsibility to stand up, not only for myself in that instance, but stand up for my children."

"It's been six years of trying times for me. Strange when one day you're Cinderella so to speak and then in 0.6 seconds you're Quasimodo. I didn't deserve that, nor did my children, nor did the people who've believed in me all these years," he said. "I didn't want those people to believe that I had done the wrong or lied to them or was a fraud. I pride myself on honesty. I pride myself on truth. Truth is the only thing I'm interested in. Lies will get you nowhere."

Depp also discussed the beginning of his relationship with Heard, whom he met on the set of their 2011 film, The Rum Diary. Apart from one on-set kiss, Depp said his and Heard's relationship didn't start until the movie's promotional tour years later.

"She seemed to be the perfect partner, in a sense, for me," he said of Heard, adding that, at first, "it was as if she was too good to be true."

"She was attentive, she was loving, she was smart, she was kind, she was funny, she was understanding. We had many things in common... music, literature, things of that nature. For that year or year and a half, it was amazing," he said. "There were a couple of things that stuck in my head that I noticed might be a little bit of a dilemma at some point... Within a year or year and a half, she had become another person almost."

Depp Claims Heard Was Abusive and He Thought She Was a Danger to Herself

Depp took the stand for his second day of testimony on April 20, and elaborated on his claims that Heard's personality seemed to change after getting married, telling the court, "I was suddenly just wrong about everything... and Ms. Heard was unable to be wrong."

"You start to slowly realize that you are in a relationship with your mother," he said, claiming that Heard "commenced with demeaning name calling... and that would escalate into a full-scale argument."

According to Depp, the finger slicing incident was a result of Heard throwing two glass vodka bottles at him, but that he took the blame for the injury, alleging that he didn't "want to get her in trouble." Depp claimed, "I tried to just keep things as copacetic and easy as possible for everyone. I did not want to put her name in that mix."

Depp claimed that when he and Heard had disagreements, he would "constantly" lock himself in the bathroom to remove himself from the situation. Depp alleged that Heard "has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere."

"I wanted to try to make it work," Depp said, addressing why he stayed in the relationship despite the alleged conflicts and fights. "I thought maybe I could help her. I thought maybe I could bring her around, because the Amber Heard that I knew for the first year, year and a half was not this opponent."

Depp also said that he decided to stay in the relationship, because, he claimed, he feared Heard would hurt herself if he left.

"I remember very well that when my father left and my mother, Betty Sue, first attempted suicide, that I woke up to and that visual in my head, that was a direct result of my father's leaving," Depp said, claiming, "Ms. Heard had spoken of suicide on a couple of occasions, so that also becomes a factor."

"That's also something that always lives in the back of your brain and that you fear. Because when I would leave sometimes... she would stop me at the elevator with the security guards crying and screaming, 'I can't live without you. I'm going to die.' But you had to get out," Depp testified.

Depp Is Cross-Examined

On April 21, Depp's testimony continued, as he was cross-examined by Rottenborn, Heard's lawyer. Depp was asked in court about text messages he sent to Paul Bettany, in which their past drug used was discussed and negative comments about Heard were made.

Additionally, Depp was questioned about texts in which he referenced Marilyn Manson. Other texts messages, including some between Depp and his assistants, as well as the actor and Heard's family members, were also discussed.

In June 2013, Depp, who starred alongside Bettany in several films and said he did drugs with the actor "at times," texted Bettany about killing Heard.

"Let's burn Amber!!! Let's drown her before we burn her!!! I will f**k her her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead," Depp texted Bettany.

As for Manson, Depp testified, "We drank together. We've had cocaine together maybe a couple of times."

When asked if he'd ever taken pills with Manson, Depp testified, "I once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much."

After a back-and-forth about the length of Depp's sobriety, Rottenborn alleged that text messages from 2015 show that Depp tried to get pills from Manson's assistant.

At the time, Depp texted one of his assistants, "I do believe that Ryan (Munson’s), gave you a wee baggage for me??? Where does it reside???" The actor confirmed that "Munson" was a nickname for Manson.

Depp Is Questioned About Allegedly Controlling Heard's Career

During his April 25 testimony, Depp was shown a 2013 text message exchange between himself and Heard, in which she told him she was at a coffee meeting.

"NO F**KING MEETINGS!!! NO MOVIES!!! Why??? Why do you deviate from our agreement???" Depp responded. "What species of meeting??? F**k it. Just tell me when you get home."

Heard's lawyer referenced the texts in an effort to claim that Depp wanted to control the actress' career, an allegation the actor called "absolutely not true."

"We had an agreement to do something together," he said. "... This is not necessarily an angry text, it's just [asking,] 'Why do you deviate from our agreement?'"

"It's not about her doing films. How do you think she got Aquaman?" Depp added, referencing Heard's 2018 film.

Depp went one step further, claiming that, not only was he not against Heard's career, but that she had turned to him for advice about it.

"She wanted to be able to escape the chains of being objectified by the Hollywood system, which is a difficult thing for any woman, certainly unfortunately. But she asked me, 'How can I avoid being stereotyped as the beautiful blonde who gets her breasts out or goes naked?'" Depp testified. "... I gave her my advice on it, on how to avoid it, which I thought was pretty accurate. Her ambition was stronger than what she received from my advice. My advice that I thought long and hard about, because I did care for her and I did understand."

On the same day, Heard's lawyers played audio recordings of arguments between the former spouses. One clip included Heard telling Depp to "put his cigarettes out on someone else." In response, according to the recording, Depp said, "Shut up fat a**." Depp alleged that Heard's claim in the recording was "grossly exaggerated."

As the defamation lawsuit continues, ET will be following along and breaking down the testimony presented in the high-profile battle.

