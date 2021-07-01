Amber Heard Reveals She Welcomed a Baby Girl 'On My Own Terms'
Surprise! Amber Heard is a mom!
The actress revealed on Thursday that she had welcomed a baby girl, Oonagh Paige Heard.
"I’m so excited to share this news with you," Heard wrote on Instagram, sharing a pic of her and her daughter relaxing together. "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."
"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this," she added. "My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."
Heard married Johnny Depp in February 2015, and they divorced in 2017, though a contentious legal battle between the two continues to this day. She also recently dated Elon Musk, splitting in early 2018.
