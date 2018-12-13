Watch your back, Daniel Craig!



ET’s Nischelle Turner caught up with Amber Heard at the premiere of her new DC film, Aquaman, where she admitted that she’s more than ready to play James Bond.



Turner mentioned to the leading lady that a particular scene in the DC film had everyone she spoke with comparing it with a chase scene from the recent bond film Quantum of Solace, prompting her to ask if Heard had any interest in playing 007.



“I'd do a great Bond!” she responded emphatically. “Hell yeah… I think I could. It’s about time.”



When it was brought up that Jason Momoa’s superhero character in the film got his abilities from his mother, Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), the Queen of Atlantis, Heard shared what she inherited from her own mother.



“Oh, it's that Southern insult,” the native Texan responded. “It's that Southern bite. Thank you, Mom.”

James Bond being played by a woman would certainly be a first, but that might just be what the superspy franchise needs when Craig bows out. Especially if Idris Elba isn't offered the job.



Speaking of firsts, Momoa made the L.A. premiere extra special by leading a group of attendees in a traditional Māori haka, or chant, which he later told ET was done to honor his heritage and the ocean.



“It’s just a respect to the god of water,” he said. “It's a very intimate dance about where we find our mana from our ancestors, our mind, our body, our spirit, from our heart.”



Even the hulking leading man’s kids, Nakoa-Wolf and Lola, ages 9 and 11, got in on the fun, chanting along with the group.



When asked when they learned this particular dance, Momoa explained, “They just learned right now. They've done a lot of hakas. I used to do them when I was little, too, so they knew it and then we just added two together, so they already had it down.”



Get more breaking film news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Nicole Kidman on Getting Support From Her 'Big Little Lies' Family and Real Family (Exclusive)

Jason Momoa Admits He's 'A Little Nervous' For His Kids to See 'Aquaman'

'Aquaman' Review: Jason Momoa's High Seas Soap Opera Stays Afloat

Related Gallery