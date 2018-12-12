Nicole Kidman was definitely feeling the love at the star-studded premiere of her new film, Aquaman, on Wednesday.

The Oscar winner was all smiles as she walked the blue carpet outside the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, where she was joined by her real family, as well as her TV family, who came out to support her.

Kidman stopped to talk with ET's Nischelle Turner, and she opened up about the experience of enjoying the long-awaited premiere with her husband, Keith Urban, and their two daughters -- Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 7.

"My girls have been taken in the side [entrance] with Keith, so they're sitting in there eating popcorn waiting for me to come in, and I have [some of] the kids from Big Little Lies here tonight," Kidman shared.

Young actors Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti -- who play Kidman's character's sons on the acclaimed HBO drama -- walked the carpet with their on-screen mom, and were all smiles while rocking adorable child-sized suits.

"They're like my other children," Kidman said, adoringly. "They're all so excited to see the movie, which is a great thing, you know, for kids to be able to go and see this at the holidays."

In Aquaman, Kidman plays Atlanna, the Queen of Atlantis and mother of Arthur Curry, the eponymous Aquaman (played by Jason Momoa). According to the actress, the prospect of starring in a blockbuster superhero epic was what drew her to the project in the first place.

"I wanted to have a kickass action movie sequence, so that's what I really wanted," Kidman explained. "I also wanted to work with [director] James [Wan]. I'm a huge fan of his!"

Kidman is also said she's enjoying her time working with director Jay Roach on the as-of-yet untitled Fox News film, in which she plays TV journalist Gretchen Carlson.

The project, written by The Big Short screenwriter Charles Randolph and helmed by Roach, tells the story of the women at Fox News who stood up to the toxic atmosphere of harassment and intimidation and got CEO Roger Ailes fired from the network.

The project stars Charlize Theron, Allison Janney, Margot Robbie, Kate McKinnon, Alice Eve and Connie Britton.

"So it's a bunch of women getting together to hopefully make a really good film," Kidman shared, smiling.

While fans will have to wait some time before Kidman's portray of Carlson hits the big screen, they will be able to see her playing the powerful Atlantean queen when Aquaman splashes into theaters Dec. 21.

