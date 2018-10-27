Charlize Theron is ready for her next role.

The 43-year-old Oscar winner transformed into Megyn Kelly on Friday, the same day that the NBC journalist’s show, Megyn Kelly Today, was canceled in the wake of her controversial blackface comments.

Theron, who portrays Kelly in the upcoming untitled Charles Randolph film about former Fox News head Roger Ailes, was spotted on the set of the drama wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and her hair coifed in the same manner as Kelly's. In another shot, Theron sports a shorter haircut, similar to the one Kelly debuted in 2016. She also a black dress similar to style the journalist often wore on The Kelly File.

The project, written by The Big Short screenwriter Randolph and helmed by Jay Roach, tells the story of the women at Fox News who stood up to the toxic atmosphere of harassment and intimidation and got Ailes fired from the network.

Aside from Theron, Nicole Kidman is set to play Gretchen Carlson, with John Lithgow in the role of Ailes. Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Alice Eve and Kate McKinnon also co-star. The project is currently in production. No word yet on when it's expected to hit theaters.

This week, Kelly’s comments received backlash when the 47-year-old journalist defended the use of blackface in Halloween costumes, questioning, "What is racist?" She apologized in a tearful message to viewers on Wednesday's episode of her show, as well as privately to her staff. On Friday, NBC News tweeted, “Megyn Kelly Today is not returning. Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other TODAY co-anchors," per an NBC News spokesperson.

ET spoke with Theron last month, where the actress opened up about her decision to portray Kelly.

"I think it's an important story," Theron shared. "It was written really well, and I think it was the writing, and the filmmaker, that made me realize it was in the right hands."

Hear more of what she shared in the video below.

