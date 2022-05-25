Johnny Depp returned to the witness stand on Wednesday in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia and refuted testimony offered by Amber Heard in the actor's defamation trial against his ex-wife.

Depp vehemently denied the domestic violence accusations leveled against him after the Aquaman actress took the stand earlier this month and claimed the Pirates of the Caribbean star flew into a violent rage -- allegedly fueled by alcohol and drugs -- on many occasions. Depp was adamant that he told the truth during the entire trial, which is in its sixth and final week.

"I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse. All these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out," Depp said. "So, this is not easy for any of us. I know that. No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth. And I have spoken up for what I've been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years."

Depp claimed it was actually Heard who hit him on multiple occasions. In one such instance, Depp claimed Heard caused his black eye while they were on their honeymoon and on the Orient Express.

"I had a sort of shiner, but it all ended and everything got fine again," Depp testified. When asked how he received the bruise, Depp responded, "Miss Heard hit me."

Depp was also asked about the incident in Australia in March 2015, where the actor allegedly had the tip of his finger sliced off. Heard claimed earlier in the trial she thought Depp suffered the injury while he was smashing a phone to "smithereens."

The actor, however, maintained that the tip of his finger was severed after Heard allegedly hurled a glass bottle of vodka at him.

The jurors were shown a text message exchange the actor had with his physician at the time of the alleged incident. The text message from Depp to his doctor read, "I cut the top of my middle finger off ... what should I do!??" When asked how he was able to send a text message with a severed finger, Depp responded, "You just sort of thumb your way through, don't you?"

Depp testified he told the doctor what happened that led to the alleged injury.

"When you saw the damage in the house and the blood everywhere and obviously there was serious damage everywhere, there would be no point in lying to the man," Depp said. "He'd been through it with me and Ms. Heard before. I told him that she had thrown a bottle of vodka and smashed and cut my finger off. The tip of my finger. A good chunk. I miss it."

Earlier in the day, Depp's ex, Kate Moss, briefly testified via video link as a rebuttal witness for Depp's team after Heard brought up Moss' name during her court testimony earlier this month.

Moss, who appeared from Gloucester, England, via video, denied any allegation that Depp pushed her down stairs during the course of their relationship, specifically, during a stay with the actor at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica. When asked what happened, the model testified that she fell after a rainstorm and hurt her back.

"We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm and as I left the room. I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," Moss said. "And I screamed because I didn't know what had happened to me and I was in pain and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and brought me medical attention."

Depp was asked about Heard bringing up Moss in her own testimony and said, "Miss Heard took the story and turned it into a very ugly incident, all in her mind."

